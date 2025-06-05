Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, The World To Come

Ketema, Son Of T'Challa, Is… Not The Black Panther? (Spoilers)

Ketema, Son of T'Challa, is... not the Black Panther after all? Not even the Pink Panther? (Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 Spoilers)

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the story "Marvel Has A New Black Panther And He Will Cause Headlines (Spoilers)". And we were right, he did, we were not alone in such coverage after reading The World To Come #1 by Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada, Richard Isanove and Richard Starkings. The Daily Mail went with "Marvel fans erupt after new Black Panther is revealed as white". SlashFilm chose "Marvel's New Black Panther Revealed After T'Challa's Death (And It's Causing A Stir)" CBR gave us "Marvel Just Introduced a New Black Panther, With a Shocking Twist".

To the extent that Ketema has already been nicknamed The Pink Panther by some parts of the internet. Or maybe that's just Ryan Gosling. But I've also received a little pushback, albeit from one who understands how the comic book in question presented this. With Ketema, son of T'Challa, defeating him in hand-to-hand combat, from which one can claim the kingdom of Wakanda and the role of the Black Panther. But I've been told that this is not necessarily true. And while Ketema does indeed seem to gain power in Wakanda during the events of The World Yet To Come, he's not actually going to be the Black Panther. T'Challa is. The conflict between the two, father and son, black and white, will fuel much of the narrative for the series.

Still, it didn't prevent writer Christopher Priest from getting the headlines on this one. Which may well have been his aim all along… he has been doing this for a very, very long time. Even longer than me.

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it. You do not want to miss this landmark project! Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #2 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

