Kev F Sutherland Draws The Bible Like An EC Comic

Welcome to a Sunday morning service with Kev F Sutherland, is a true Renaissance Man of British comic books. He has written and drawn American comics including Doctor Strange, Star Trek, Ghost Rider, Red Dwarf, Doctor Who and Gladiators. He has created British comics for Viz Comics, Phoenix and The Beano, was writer/artist on Bash Street Adventures and writer of Bananaman. And in lockdown, has created and published three graphic novels that translate the works of William Shakespeare into the events and landscape of nineteen seventies Great Britain. He created a bunch of pop star colouring books. He has put on comic book conventions, with his Bristol shows taking over in the UK comic national landscape between the UKCAC and MCM/The Lakes/Thought Bubble. He's also created stage shows and TV shows such as The Sit-Com Trials on ITV, which gave me one of my only TV writing credits. And he runs the most intense participation classes on comic book creation for both kids and adults. In terms of presentation and eagerness, he is most easily compared to Jonathan Ross – but a Jonathan Ross who can draw. And he has now started adapting the Bible into comic book form…

Available in the US and in the UK, we have The Book Of Esther (The Scroll of Esther, Megillat Esther) + The Story Of Joseph, The Book Of Ruth, The Story Of Rahab, and the Story Of Jael Wife Of Heber, now in full colour paperback editions. This graphic novel was originally commissioned by Bible Society

The exciting and dramatic story of Esther and Mordecai, as they take on the terror of the evil Haman and the king (known here as Xerxes, aka Ahasuerus). Esther is a Disney Princess, Mordecai looks for all the world like Larry David. There is a mixture of comedy and drama at every turn and, spoiler alert, the party of Purim at the end. This is the perfect gift in the run up to Purim, and all year round. Ruth is so much more than just a 13 page graphic novel about inheritance law, Rahab is the story of a prostitute – target audience age 8 to 12 – and Jael Wife Of Heber is the story with (spoiler alert) the tent peg through the skull. Megillat Esther is a book in the third section of the Tanakh and is one of the five scrolls of the Hebrew Bible that later became part of the Christian Old Testament.