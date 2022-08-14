Kevin Eastman Midnight Suns Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 14th August 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INVC EASTMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220805

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Kevin Eastman

RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS!

A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of MIDNIGHT SUNS to rise and tear @#$% up: MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER & NICO MINORU. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is STRANGE ACADEMY student ZOE LAVEAU number one on the Suns' list?In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99 with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers for FOC.

SHOCK SHOP #1 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT & LEIZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220372

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Danny Luckert, Leila Leiz

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flip comic taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. In Familiars: After a painful divorce, Trevor rents a house and tries to rebuild his life. Soon, he discovers that his house appears to be 'haunted' by more than one spirit and the creatures begin feeding on Trevor's feelings of anger and guilt. In Something in the Woods, In the Dark: A husband and wife going through a tough time go on a camping trip with a few friends. As they trek further into the forest, they realize that they are being stalked. Something in the woods starts killing the camper and it may have ties to the camper's more than any of them realize.In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MS MARVEL AND VENOM #1 SIMONSON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220848

(W) Jody Houser (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Walter Simonson

DEADLY SYMBIOSIS! VENOM is on the hunt-ut who is hunting Venom?! MS. MARVEL teams up with Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head! The first Venom/Ms. Marvel partnership is also the concluding movement of the super hero symphony of the summer, as we reveal the connection between WOLVERINE, MOON KNIGHT and VENOM, and KAMALA KHAN'S team-up uncovers the larger plot behind it all-you will NOT believe who's pulling the strings!In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99

CRASHING #1 CVR C KANGAS (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221597

(W) Matthew Klein (A) Morgan Beem (CA) Liana Kangas

Rose Osler is a specialist. Her focus? Patients with Powers… at a hospital with a No Powered Patients policy. When a battle between Boston's protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city's beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she's forced to risk her recovery. As Rose pushes past her limits to save everyone else, will she be able to save herself?In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR I 100 COPY INCV BARENDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220300

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Bjorn Barends

R.L Stine is back-but not for the faint of heart-with a chilling take on an iconic character, perfect for fans of Fear Street and EC Comics horror titles! In the first of Stine's reanimated reimaginings, you're familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Horror lovers won't want to miss the legendary author's return to comics in his first creator-owned single issue series, with art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller). Fans also won't want to miss celebrating this milestone event with a Björn Barends variant signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow in the dark covers by Francesco Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99 with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:150 variant covers for FOC.

SUNBURN TP

IMAGE COMICS

MAY220024

(W) Andi Watson (A/CA) Simon Gane

Rachel is a teenager who lives a gray suburban life in gray suburban England. It's a world of brown sauce, warm beer, and scrambled eggs every Tuesday. With her summer already mapped out for her-a job working at the butcher and a caravan holiday in Clacton-it seems like this year will only bring more of the same. So when family friends invite her to spend the summer with them in Greece, she jumps at the chance to escape her life and finally be treated like an adult.

The Warners are everything her parents are not-glamorous, sophisticated, and carefree-and when Rachel meets Benjamin, a handsome young friend of the Warners, her summer seems to be taking a turn for the better. But there's no escaping the pains of growing up, and she'll soon learn that life on a small island where everyone knows each other's business may not be all it's cracked up to be. Drawn by SIMON GANE, the artist behind Eisner-nominated Ghost Tree and THEY'RE NOT LIKE US, and written by ANDI WATSON, author of The Book Tour, Kerry and the Knight of the Forest, and the forthcoming Punycorn. In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $19.99

MADWOMAN OF THE SACRED HEART HC

HUMANOIDS

JUL221586

(W) Alejandro Jodorowsky (A/CA) Moebius

The comedic and ironic misadventures of a confused Philosophy professor on the path to spiritual awakening. From Legendary artist M bius (The Incal, Arzach, Blueberry) and writer Alejandro Jodorowsky (The Incal, Metabarons, Jodorowsky's Dune).

Alan Mangel has it all. As a popular professor at the world-famous Université de La Sorbonne, he is wealthy, married, and academically acclaimed. On his sixtieth birthday, however, his life crumbles as a beautiful young student claims she has received a holy vision that Mangel is to impregnate her with the second coming of John the Baptist. Thus begins a wild existential and spiritual journey that challenges Mangel's very reality when everything once true is proved to be false, while everything once false is proved to be true.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $39.99

REVEALER #1 CVR C 15 COPY INCV

VAULT COMICS

JUN222030

(W) Tim Seeley, Michael Moreci (A) VARIOUS, Tim Seeley (CA) Corin Howell

Spinning out of this summer's hit indie horror film REVEALER, these four stories tie directly into the movie! Learn more about the characters, the lore, the Revealers adult bookstore, and what awaits on the other side of the biblical apocalypse.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99 with 1:15 variant covers for FOC.

BOOGYMAN #1 CVR J 50 COPY DJET GLOW IN DARK INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

JUL221025

(W) Mathieu Salvia (A/CA) Djet

Monsters don't only exist in children's minds… Passionate about reading, Elliott has always had a preference for the stories of boogeymen, those monstrous creatures which, at night, hide in the shadows or under the bed to frighten little children. He can't imagine how much they will change his life… Witnessing the bloody murder of his parents, he will discover that, in reality, boogeymen do indeed exist, and very precise codes govern their existence. When one of the most powerful boogeymen, "Father-Death," decides to protect him, Elliott finds himself plunged into a terrible conflict at the heart of a universe as terrifying as it is fascinating. On a dark, stormy night, Elliott's destiny will be fulfilled…In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 With lots of variant covers for FOC.

POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #1 CVR F BASILIE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL221940

(W) Ed Lavallee (A/CA) Marcelo Basile

Pop Star Assassin is back, baby! Veronica gets a ride. McQuinn and Molly visit an old friend at Pair-A-Dice City. TiTi rolls out in a 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible. We take a walk through Bruce's subconscious with Mr. Krolik. Yeah, I enjoyed the MADNESS that is POP STAR ASSASSIN, and you will too!"

– JIMMY PALMIOTTI, HARLEY QUINN, JONAH HEX, PAINKILLER JANEIn Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

TURBO KID SKELETRON UNLEASHED #1 CVR C CETINA MOVIE POSTER V

SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL221943

(W) Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Francois Simard (A) Jeik Dion (CA) Manuel Cetina

The origin story of Skeletron the villain from the CULT MOVIE Turbo Kid now distributed on Amazon Prime with a sequel film and a video game in development. With this double size one-shot written by the directors & drawn by the storyboard artist of the original film, follows the gory path to hell of the man behind the mask of Zeus's first mate, this bloodthirsty beast convinced of being a robot.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $5.99

E RATIC RECHARGED #1 CVR A ANDREWS

AWA

JUL221319

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #1 (OF 3) CVR C SCOTT REED WATCHMEN HOMAGE VAR

(W/A/CA) Scott Reed

CEX Publishing is proud to present 1984's most shocking comic book, revealed at last! The heroes have been murdered–all except for Roy Brannon, a costumed loser who could never become the champion that Earth needs. Now, it will be Roy's chance to prove everyone wrong…. even if he has to destroy the entire Universe to do it! This is the comic that changed everything, presented in three triple-sized volumes with six covers–including homages to some of the OTHER comics that changed everything!

Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 10/26/2022

ANTIOCH #1 CVR B STOKELY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL220060

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Jeff Stokely

FRONTIERSMAN creators KINDLON & FERRARI pick up where that series left off with an all-new ONGOING SERIES! A king from a lost continent enters the world of man with a purpose: to stop us from killing the planet. But when he finds himself in a superhuman prison, his title is useless and his powers only matter if they help him survive!In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

NINJETTES #1 (OF 5) CVR K 50 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

JUL220573

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Jonathan Lau

Bursting from the pages of Jennifer Blood: Meet the Ninjettes! These college-age women were taught to fit the Profile – forced to become deadly and expendable assassins. But who created the Profile? Why were they selected to be its latest deadly operatives? And who will they kill first – their targets, or each other? It's all-out action from writer Fred Van Lente and artist Joseph Cooper! In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 with plenty of variant covers for FOC.

TRAILER PARK BOYS IN THE GUTTERS #1 CVR C GARIBALDI (MR)

DEVILS DUE

JUL221434

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Jose Garibaldi

The Trailer Park Boys are back with an all-new anthology comic book. First they made a f@ckin' comic book, then they were bagged and boarded, but now they're right where they belong: IN THE GUTTERS. This new book contains 40-pages of hilarious, violent, messed up stories following Ricky, Julian and Bubbles from haunted trailers to the beginning of all time and more!. In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $5.99

AZZA THE BARBED #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED KANGAS

SCOUT COMICS

JUL221889

(W) Pat Shand (A) Rio Burton (CA) Liana Kangas

WRITER PAT SHAND (Destiny NY, Snap Flash Hustle) AND ARTIST RIO BURTON (Branches Entwined & Broken) LAUNCH A NEW FANTASY EPIC! Azza was born into a family that, for generations, served in the Obsidian Guard, a military unit of holy warriors. During Azza's Coronation, a magical ceremony that would imbue her with a holy glowing power, something went wrong. Instead of the sacred Obsidian tattoos, she became marred with thorned, black markings. Thinking this a bad omen, Azza's people banished her. Now, Azza lives in solitude guarding a great evil… but when that evil escapes and begins to spread its wicked power, Azza must make a choice: save the people that expelled her or allow her home town to fall to evil. With an emotional, comedic, and awe-inspiring story of empowerment, Azza the Barbed blends fantasy, adventure, mythology, horror, and action in this unforgettable new series. Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of AZZA THE BARBED #1 can unlock unlimited copies of Cover B by LIANA KANGAS. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99

DOUGHNUTS AND DOOM GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221683

(W) Lorinczi, Balazs (A/CA) Lorinczi, Balazs

Being a teenage witch-or rock star-is tougher than it looks! Flying brooms and electric guitars set hearts aflame in this fantastically fizzy graphic novel. When Margot meets Elena, emotions run high, magic is in the air, and doughnuts… float? One is a stressed-out witch trying to get her potions business off the ground, the other is a struggling rock musician whose band is going nowhere. Neither of them are having a good time! No wonder things quickly escalate from words to literal sparks flying when they first meet. Could this be the start of a delicious new relationship… or is a bad-luck curse leading them to certain doom?In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: $14.99

HARLEY QUINN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR N INC 1:10 FRANK CHO GLOW IN THE DARK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frank Cho

Written By Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini, Stephanie Phillips, Stjepan Sejic, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, And Rafael Scavone Art By Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Stjepan Sejic, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, And Rafael Albuquerque You are cordially invited to an oversize extravaganza celebrating the Clown Princess of Crime's 30th birthday in this fantabulous special! That's right—Harley Quinn turns 30 in absolute style and has invited a squad of her old creative pals to join her with a killer lineup of amazing stories! And the reviews are in—it's guaranteed AWESOME: Last chance, Quinn. Don't make me do this. —Amanda Waller Wait…you're not going back to… —Red Tool Sigh. —Poison Ivy 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and glow in the dark variants.

SUPER SPY HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220443

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Matt Kindt

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey Award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt comes this deluxe hardcover edition of the meta-spy thriller exploring the geography of espionage through interconnected short stories that can be read sequentially and out-of-order. Super Spy is Pulp Fiction meets James Bond-fifty-two interwoven short stories about cyanide, pen-guns, heartbreak, and betrayal. Each story follows the life of a spy during World War II. Spanning the globe from Spain to France and Germany, this book takes the reader on a tour of the everyday life of the spy. From the small lies and deceptions to the larger secrets that everyone hides, Super Spy reveals the nature of espionage and how an individual can be lost and also find redemption. This deluxe edition also collects Super Spy: The Lost Dossiers: a "secret spy activity book for grown-ups", deleted scenes, standalone spy stories, sketchbook pages, 3-D comics, spy gadget diagrams, keys to unlock secret codes hidden throughout the original book, toys and stories for you to cut out and assemble, and tons of extras from Matt Kindt.In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $49.99

SGT WEREWOLF #1 CVR C 20 COPY MCMANUS

BLACK CARAVAN

JUL221350

(W) Rich Woodall (A) Rich Woodall (CA) Shawn McManus

Sgt. Steve Hovatter leads a small group of U.S. Commandos to infiltrate Lichtenstein castle in Germany and recover intel on Nazi Occult operations. The Commandos are captured, and Sgt. Hovatter is executed. Hours later Sgt. Hovatter is transformed into a Werewolf and uncovers a much more sinister plot at Castle Lichtenstein. The Nazis are trying to evoke the Norse God of Thunder, Thor to aid them in their war efforts. Sgt. Werewolf must save his team from this Castle of Horrors, but he'll have to go through an army of Golems first.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99 with 1:10 and 1:20 variant covers for FOC.

LAST LINE #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV PASTORAS

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUL221077

(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Jose Holder (CA) Das Pastoras

Sally Hazzard just had the worst day of her life: While on a usual shift as a driver for the tube, the unthinkable happened when a man is pushed in front of her train and killed. But…there's something strange here. Sally swears the man was pushed but her supervisors, witnesses and the cc tv footage all show the man falling on his own. Sally cannot let this go, and her investigation into the murder introduces her to an MI-6 agent named Edward Tarn also curious about the so-called accident. Together, Sally and Ed discover an off-world explanation for the assassination, plus an alien invasion and the craziest plot twist of all: an interplanetary travel system buried deep beneath the London Underground! Written by Richard Dinnick (Doctor Who: The 12th Doctor, Thunderbirds are Go!, Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger) and drawn by Jose Holder (X-Men: Apocalypse, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Rainbow Six Siege).In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $4.99 with 1:15 variant covers for FOC.

BELLE HUNT OF CENTAURS #1 CVR A VIGONTE

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL222115

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Geebo Vigonte

32 Epic Pages of Content! As Belle continues her search for the elusive gateway to Tartarus to rescue her mother, she finds herself ensnared in a ceremonial hunt where she is the prize. Can Belle survive this deadly encounter with these magical, legendary, masters of the hunt, or will she become another trophy?In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: $5.99

ROBYN HOOD BABA YAGA #1 CVR D VILLALOBOS

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL222110

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Pablo Villalobos

Baba Yaga is back in the Big Apple and Robyn is none too happy about it. The evil witch is in town and up to no good, and she's not about to let Robyn get in the way of her secret mission-and if Baba has to kill her to complete it, all the better. Things aren't looking good for New York City's biggest hero.In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: $5.99

KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR F 5 COPY LAKES

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL221723

(W) Troy Dongarra (A) Troy Dongarra (CA) Rob Potchak

Kid Slapshot and his pickled pal Dillzy are back, and they're cranking the spooftacular antics up to eleven! This time Kid Slappy's setting his satirical sights on the entire '90s-era comic book industry as he takes on the dynamic doppelganger known as Major Extreme! Metal appendages, glowing eyeballs, and every other '90s stereotype you can think of will be ridiculously represented. It's a cosmic-powered throwdown that'll set up our hero (and his newest villain) for the long haul. Includes bonus pull-out poster!In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 with 1:5 variant covers for FOC.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL TALES FROM THE THREE KINGDOMS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR D INC 1:50 JAY ANACLETO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, CS Pacat (A) Nathan Gooden, Various (CA) Jay Anacleto

The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.