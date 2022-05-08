Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird's Gobbledygook At Auction For $66 So Far

Gobbledygook was an anthology comic book published by Mirage Studios in 1986 "done by our friends". Those friends happened to include Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Richard Corben and Michael Dooney, and included a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stuff. A CGC 9.4 slabbed copy is up at Heritage Art Auction today with bids totalling $66 right now so far, going under the hammer today. Here's everything inside the pages;

Page 1: "Don't Sleep on Main Street" – Eastman and Laird

Pages 2-3: "Only a Loser" – Eastman and Laird

Pages 4-10: "Technofear!" – TMNT story by Peter Laird

Pages 11-12: "Enchanted Pilgrim" illos by Peter Laird

Page 13: SCAT magazine cover by Peter Laird

Page 14: "The Technician" illo by Peter Laird

Page 15: Untitled illo by Peter Laird

Pages 16-19: "The Crossing" – short story featuring Splat & Beggar by Kevin Eastman

Pages 20-24: Untitled Splat & Beggar short story by Eastman and Laird

Pages 25-33: "The Louder the Better" – Splat & Beggar story by Eastman and Eric Talbot

Page 34: Previously unpublished science fiction illo by Peter Laird

Page 35: Triceraton illo by Peter Laird

Pages 36-38: Dragon illos by Peter Laird

Pages 39-42: "You Had To Be There" – B&W version of the color story that was published in TMNT #7 by Kevin Eastman and Richard Corben

Pages 43-49: "Cosmic Crows" – humor strip by Ryan Brown and Bruce Hatten

Pages 50-55: "Cola Wars" – Science fiction story by Kevin Eastman and Jim Lawson.

Pages 56-57: Halloween cover illos for "Hampshire Life" by Peter Laird

Page 58: Previously unpublished horror illo by Peter Laird

Page 59: Cover illo for the "Smith College Alumnae Quarterly" by Peter Laird

Page 60: "Cosmic Crows" – humor strip by Ryan Brown

Page 61-70: "Pursuit" – science fiction story by Peter Laird

Pages 71-73: Three one page shorts by Michael Dooney

Pages 74-77: Previously unpublished comic book samples by Peter Laird

Pages 78-81: "Shopping Spree" – Gizmo story by Michael Dooney

Pages 82-89: "Crazy Man" – TMNT story by Kevin Eastman, Ryan Brown and Jim Lawson

Page 90: "Cosmic Crows": humor strip by Ryan Brown

