Kevin Smith To Write Spider-Man And Fantastic Four For Marvel

Kevin Smith to write Spider-Man and Fantastic Four for Marvel, with much more to come

Bleeding Cool got the scoop that this project was happening earlier in the month. But now we know that Kevin Smith will be writing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four for Marvel as part of the upcoming Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 in June, in a story drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli. Other creators joining the credit list will be Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham on a story across a decade, and Chip Zdarsky and Cafu. And promising new a character that will change the future of Marvel Comics.

"This summer, celebrate all things Marvel with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, a first-of-its-kind one-shot bringing together mega talent to tell a range of stories spanning the Marvel mythos! Perfect for fans and new readers alike, this amazing collection of all-new tales encapsulate the heart of Marvel storytelling, all told through the vision of some of the industry's biggest creators! "Everyone always says GIANT SIZE X-MEN this, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN that," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "And I'm sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest GIANT-SIZE book ever." "Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it's history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that's not even all! THERE'S ALSO—" Lowe said before being cut off for spoiling too much.

With a cover by Greg Capullo as well… it has been some time since Kevin Smith has written for Marvel, but he is back with Archie Comics this summer for a ViewAskewniverse crossover, and Bleeding Cool broke the news he is back at Dark Horse Comics for a new Quick Stops III comic book series as well. You wait ages for a Kevin Smith comic book and then suddenly three come along at once…

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by KEVIN SMITH, AL EWING & CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MARK BUCKINGHAM & CAFU

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

On Sale 6/11

