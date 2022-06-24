Kevin Smith's Maskerade #1 in Dark Horse Full September 2022 Solicits

September sees the launch of Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh and John Sprengelmeyer's Maskerade, part of Smith's new Secret Stash imprint at Dark Horse Comics. There's also the launch of Cullen Bunn, Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz's Shock Shop.

MASKERADE #1 (OF 4) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220370

JUL220371 – MASKERADE #1 (OF 4) CVR B FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A / CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Felicia Dance is hiding in plain sight. The provocative social media star and shock TV sensation has one of the most recognizable faces in the world-so she can't capture and kill the butchers who murdered her little brother and experimented on Felicia like a lab rat when she was a child. Not unless she looks like someone else. The face of justice is reshaped forever in Maskerade-an exciting new vigilante comic series from writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh and artist John Sprengelmeyer, marking the dynamic debut of Smith's Secret Stash Press imprint with his very own vigilante!

An all new sci-fi crime drama from writer and filmmaker Kevin Smith and screenwriter Andy McElfresh!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHOCK SHOP #1 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT & LEIZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220372

JUL220373 – SHOCK SHOP #1 (OF 4) CVR B FRANCAVILLA & MOON – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert, Leila Leiz

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flip comic taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. In Familiars: After a painful divorce, Trevor rents a house and tries to rebuild his life. Soon, he discovers that his house appears to be 'haunted' by more than one spirit and the creatures begin feeding on Trevor's feelings of anger and guilt. In Something in the Woods, In the Dark: A husband and wife going through a tough time go on a camping trip with a few friends. As they trek further into the forest, they realize that they are being stalked. Something in the woods starts killing the camper and it may have ties to the camper's more than any of them realize.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PARASOMNIA DREAMING GOD #2 (OF 4) CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220374

JUL220375 – PARASOMNIA DREAMING GOD #2 (OF 4) CVR B DEL REY – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) return with their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality.

Our hero continues to fall deeper into horrors of the cyberpunk metropolis on the hunt for his son while facing off against many futuristic nightmares.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MINOR THREATS #2 (OF 4) CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220377

JUL220378 – MINOR THREATS #2 (OF 4) CVR B FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

JUL220379 – MINOR THREATS #2 (OF 4) CVR C HEPBURN – 5.99

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

The Stickman has done the unthinkable and murdered Kid Dusk, the sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighting vigilante the Insomniac. While the Insomniac's superhero teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a terrifying police state-hoping to find the Stickman before an unhinged Insomniac does. D-list, blue-collar, costumed-criminals have formed an uneasy alliance to hunt down and kill the Stickman themselves in a desperate attempt to end the chaos!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KEPLER HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220380

(W) David Duchovny (A / CA) Phillip Sevy

When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts-unique because of her mixed hominid heritage-not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.

o In the tradition of such canonical sci-fi classics as Planet of the Apes!

o Featuring art by acclaimed artist Phillip Sevy (Tomb Raider, Triage, The House).

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #2 (OF 12) CVR A HUANG

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220381

JUL220382 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #2 (OF 12) CVR B COLE – 3.99

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A / CA) Megan Huang

After the destruction of the Death Star, the Rebel Alliance searches desperately for a safe haven to escape from the iron grip of the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa investigate a mountainous world that could prove useful as a new base, only to discover all is not as it seems. On the run from imperial stormtroopers, Luke and Leia must make a perilous trip across an unforgiving landscape if they are to escape capture, or worse, at the hands of the Empire.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS HOLIDAY SPECIALS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220386

(W) Chris Roberson, Keith Champagne, Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov, Abel, Caio Filipe (CA) Steve Morris

Get the first three Stranger Things Holiday Specials all in one package. With stories that are both heartwarming and terrifying. Three separate stories good for any season: Eleven gets introduced to everyone's favorite Christmas stories. Will tells the other boys the scariest Hawkins Halloween story ever, and officers Powell and Callahan investigate strange events they will be lucky to survive.

Collects the Halloween Special, Winter Special, and Summer Special!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STRANGER THINGS TP VOL 06 KAMCHATKA

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220387

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

When a leading Soviet scientist is brought in to work on a top-secret project, he comes face-to-face with the new ultimate weapon-a Demogorgon! When he tries to sabotage the project, his two kids go on the run with a double agent. The ultimate weapon may be more than the Soviets bargained for . . .

Collects issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BERSERK TP VOL 41

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220388

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

The world of manga was devastated by the May 2021 death of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura. But Miura-sensei left behind one final volume to cap his thirty-plus-year commitment to his signature vision, a fitting curtain call for the beloved series, filled with joy, sadness, and laughter.

Though released from the prison of her mind, Casca cannot escape the reminders of the terrors she has experienced. And nothing triggers these harrowing memories more than Guts the Black Swordsman, who faced those same horrors in his relentless quest to see Casca healed. But could the reappearance of a strange, mute boy be the key to bringing peace to Casca's troubled soul?

"For those with darker tastes, there is nothing greater than relishing in Miura's dark fantasy."

-Grimdark Magazine

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 12

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220389

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

Griffith's new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they'd hoped for-it's a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!

Collects Berserk volumes 34-36, including three fold-out color posters.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #1 (OF 4) CVR A BECKERT

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220398

JUL220399 – CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #1 (OF 4) CVR B DEL REY – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, angela Slatter (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Wylie Beckert

When Sara May Blackburn headed for New York after the events of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Return of Effie Kolb, she had one goal in mind: find the mysterious Miss Brooks at the Linton School for Girls, and ask her what she knows about the mysterious powers that have plagued Sara May her whole life. But as is often the case with these things, the answers are not as simple as all that. Sara is in for an education in more than just reading, writing, and 'rithmetic at the Linton School.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola partners with celebrated author Angela Slatter and artist extraordinaire Valeria Burzo for a new adventure from the world of Hellboy!

o Continues the story of a fan-favorite character from The Return of Effie Kolb.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY & BPRD RETURN OF EFFIE KOLB & OTHERS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220400

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Tiernen Trevallion, Adam Hughes, Zach Howard, Matt Smith (CA) Mike Mignola

Travel from the Appalachian Mountains to Russia and France, and all the way back to Savannah, Georgia as Hellboy returns to take on phantoms, demons, and reanimated foes. Collected in one volume for the first time, revisit some of the most beloved Hellboy short stories, including The Return of Effie Kolb, Long Night at Goloski Station, The Seven Wives Club, Her Fatal Hour and The Sending.

Dive into these harrowing adventures with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola as he's joined by artists Zach Howard, Matt Smith, Tiernen Trevallion, and Adam Hughes, along with colorist Dave Stewart, for a stellar fright fest!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ABE SAPIEN DARK & TERRIBLE TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220401

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie, John Arcudi (A) Max Fiumara (A / CA) Sebastian Fiumara

On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the truth about his own connection to the plague of monsters threatening to wipe out mankind. But is Abe's real goal to uncover the truth, or to run from it? Also seeking answers is a necromancer whose deal with the Devil was forfeited when Hell collapsed in Hellboy in Hell.

Collected in paperback for the first time, revisit Abe Sapien's adventures above and below the waves. Collects Abe Sapien volumes 3-5.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 29.99

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD #2 (OF 4) CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220402

JUL220403 – FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD #2 (OF 4) CVR B HITCHCOCK – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Peter Bergting

As Lilja and Frankenstein explore the vibrant world around them, they rescue someone who introduces them to the "new race of man." But unbeknownst to them, evil lurks within the shadows, tracking our heroes while sowing seeds of death and destruction.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

YOUNG HELLBOY ASSAULT ON CASTLE DEATH #3 (OF 4) CVR A SMITH

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220406

JUL220407 – YOUNG HELLBOY ASSAULT ON CASTLE DEATH #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROUSSE – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Matt Smith

The feverish Hellboy, aka the Scarlet Crab, breaks into the ghoulish "Castle Death" accompanied by his dog Mac and a surprising but familiar face. But the "castle" holds strange and dangerous occult items that do not mix well with Hellboy's hallucinations–especially when the shadowy Brotherhood's assassin makes his move!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OUR ENCOUNTERS WITH EVIL & OTHER STORIES LIBRARY ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220418

(W) Mike Mignola, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell (CA) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Warwick Johnson-Cadwell

Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural sleuths in this collection of stories that is equal parts chilling and charming.

In this three-part collection, Professor Meinhardt and his assistant Mr. Knox pursue the undead and Mr. Higgins tragic history; explore strange supernatural happenings with investigator Ms. Mary Van Sloan; and seek to uncover the truth of the prolific vampire slayer and one-time compatriot of theirs, James Falconspeare.

Collecting Mr. Higgins Comes Home, Our Encounters with Evil, and Falconspeare from Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's iconic team-up.

"An incredibly original, vibrant, whimsical and at times, comedic take on a much loved horror staple."-Mass Movement

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 39.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #5 (OF 7) CVR A DARROW (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220419

JUL220420 – SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #5 (OF 7) CVR B TERADA (MR) – 4.99

JUL220421 – SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #5 (OF 7) CVR C MOON (MR) – 4.99

(W) Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

IT'S AULD LANG-XIETY AS THE SHAOLIN COWBOY PENETRATES THE DARK RECESSES OF BIG DADDY SNELL'S SICK EMPIRE OF INTOLERANCE AND HATE.

IS THE TREATMENT, LEAD POISONING, WORSE THAN THE CURE? THE COWBOY WILL BE THE JUDGE JUDY IN THIS CASE!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ROADIE #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220425

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Fran Galan

From Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival) and Fran Galán (Lucky Devil) comes this horror saga about nostalgia, heavy metal music, hell, and redemption.

More than thirty-five years after his heyday, a former heavy metal roadie must return to the backroads of America to do a job he thought he'd retired from: exorcist. But this time, he's not saving groupies and drunk bassists. He's trying to save his daughter.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SIN CITY TP VOL 07 HELL & BACK (4TH ED) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220429

(W) Frank Miller (A / CA) Frank Miller

Experience the biggest, baddest yarn the signature noir series has to offer. This edition does include the cover and pinup galleries from previous editions, featuring art from Eduardo Barreto, Brian Bolland, Geof Darrow, Gary Gianni, Paul Grist, R. C. Harvey, Russ Heath, Gil Kane, Jason Pearson, and Matt Wagner.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 25

SIN CITY DLX HC VOL 07 HELL & BACK (4TH ED) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220430

(W) Frank Miller (A / CA) Frank Miller

Experience the biggest, baddest yarn the signature noir series has to offer. This edition does include the cover and pinup galleries from previous editions, featuring art from Eduardo Barreto, Brian Bolland, Geof Darrow, Gary Gianni, Paul Grist, R. C. Harvey, Russ Heath, Gil Kane, Jason Pearson, and Matt Wagner.

o Deluxe edition is a slipcased hardcover that includes a portfolio with an exclusive print!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 100

PEARL III #5 (OF 6) CVR A GAYDOS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220435

JUL220436 – PEARL III #5 (OF 6) CVR B ORZU – 3.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

Pearl confronts one of the major bosses of the yakuza and takes charge of the insane mess her dead mother left her behind. But first Pearl must confront Tokyo's most dangerous assassin. You are ill-prepared for the beautiful artwork that Michael Gaydos has brought to this yakuza epic about art, family, and the weird stuff in-between.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRILLIANT TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220439

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Brian Michael Bendis

The first creator-owned book by Ultimate Spider-Man cocreators Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley, Brilliant tells the story of a handful of college-age geniuses who challenge each other to solve the mystery of superpowers. Can the best and brightest change science fiction into science fact? And if so, how will the world at large react? Brilliant is a thriller of the highest order. It is a story of how true power can either destroy or protect the strongest of friendships. It is the story of how the world will react when our true potential is finally unlocked.

Collecting Brilliant #1-#5.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #3 (OF 4) CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220440

JUL220441 – MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #3 (OF 4) CVR B BRERETON – 3.99

JUL220442 – MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #3 (OF 4) CVR C PEREZ – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Bill Crabtree (A / CA) David Rubin

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt and David Rubin (Ether) comes the next chapter in the conspiracy-laden and mind-twisting universe of Mind MGMT.

Meru returns to take down The Eraser, a newly rebuilt and powerful MIND MGMT, and the dangerous and mysterious Mr. Hide whose misinformation threatens the world as we know it.

o Cover C variant is a special polybagged cover, drawn by Laura Perez, and contains a special Mind MGMT playing card!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SUPER SPY HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220443

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey Award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt comes this deluxe hardcover edition of the meta-spy thriller exploring the geography of espionage through interconnected short stories that can be read sequentially and out-of-order.

Super Spy is Pulp Fiction meets James Bond-fifty-two interwoven short stories about cyanide, pen-guns, heartbreak, and betrayal. Each story follows the life of a spy during World War II. Spanning the globe from Spain to France and Germany, this book takes the reader on a tour of the everyday life of the spy. From the small lies and deceptions to the larger secrets that everyone hides, Super Spy reveals the nature of espionage and how an individual can be lost and also find redemption.

This deluxe edition also collects Super Spy: The Lost Dossiers: a "secret spy activity book for grown-ups", deleted scenes, standalone spy stories, sketchbook pages, 3-D comics, spy gadget diagrams, keys to unlock secret codes hidden throughout the original book, toys and stories for you to cut out and assemble, and tons of extras from Matt Kindt.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 49.99

SALAMANDRE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220444

(W) I. N. J. Culbard (A) I.N.J. Culbard (CA) I. N. J. Culbard

Salamandre is a sweeping, evocative graphic novel from award-winning artist and writer I.N.J. Culbard (The Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death, Everything, Brink, The New Deadwardians).

Kaspar Salamandre is a bereaved young artist who is sent to stay with his enigmatic grandfather in a land ruled under an oppressive regime, where there can be only one loved one: the Emperor.

In this land where flowers are contraband, music is illegal, and art is created in hiding, Kaspar discovers a world of art revolutionaries, espionage and the secret police.

His search for answers will bring him face to face with the meaning of sacrifice. But, will anything bring him closer to overcoming his loss?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99

PANIC TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220445

(W) Neil Kleid (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Ten strangers, trapped beneath the Hudson River, are forced to depend on their fellow commuters in order to survive an apocalyptic event. Those left must fight their way through more than rubble to make it to safety. But the darkness is closing in, and with it their own individual fears and paranoia. It'll be a long road to the end of the tunnel . . . that is, if they don't kill each other before they get there.

Collects The Panic from the ComiXology Originals digital series in print for the first time.

"Kleid and Mutti's The Panic is timely, unnerving and propulsive. An of-the-moment story that still evokes the tension and energy of classic 70s disaster films while still resoundingly modern and relevant. Two creators that match up to make something great."

-Alex Segura

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

TEPHLON FUNK TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220446

(W) Stephane Metayer (A) Nicolas Safe (A / CA) David Tako

Since the death of her parents, fourteen-year-old Inez Jozlyn can't catch a break. Still, she's determined to make a better life for herself. After a mysterious man helps her out of a tough spot, she finds herself in the middle of a drug conflict. Along with her strange new friend, Inez will work with a young female cop with a strong sense of justice and a sword-wielding bartender to protect the streets of New York from the new drug that's like nothing else on Earth.

Tephlon Funk! is more than a comic, it's a cultural movement! Writer Stephane Metayer with artists David Tako and Nicolas Safe bring an action-packed thought-provoking narrative amid the beautiful backdrop of New York City in the mid 90s. Tephlon Funk! is the dopest story out there, and it's unlike anything you've seen!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES INCREDIBLE SCIENCE FICTION TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220447

(W) Al Feldstein, Jack Oleck (A) Bernard Krigstein, Joe Orlando, Jack Davis, Roy G. Krenkel, Al Williamson (A / CA) Wally Wood

Incredible Science Fiction arrives in a strange new land: the twenty-first century! Fully remastered in magnificent digital color, this far-out volume includes twenty unbelievable tales from a stellar collection of writers and artists: Jack Oleck, Al Feldstein, Wally Wood, Bernard Krigstein, Joe Orlando, Jack Davis, Roy G. Krenkel, and Al Williamson.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BREAK OUT TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220448

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Adam Gorham

Mysterious and massive Cube spaceships from another dimension materialize over our cities around the globe. They routinely abduct teenagers to be held inside their floating prison ships. And the world accepts it as inevitable. But not Liam Watts. His younger brother has been taken. And Liam is tired of "thoughts and prayers." Now, in a "take back our future" anthem, Liam must assemble a skilled team of ordinary high school students and in just a few weeks, they must plan a heist to infiltrate the high-tech spaceship a mile in the sky. But what they'll find there will throw their plans into turmoil and challenge their resolve. How do you break out of a prison that's not even from this world? Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

"If you're looking for a new science fiction that brings a bit of fear, fun heist vibes, and a heavy dose of mystery, pick up Break Out. It's a mix of genuine ominous terror and hope." -AiPT!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

AVATAR ADAPT OR DIE #5 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220449

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Beni Lobel (CA) Mark Molchan

Mo'at and the Tawkami Clan try botanical and herbal antidotes on Grace's idle avatar, while back in her human body at Hell's Gate, Grace and her team of scientists find the source of the infection . . . but who is to blame?

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SURVIVAL STREET #2 (OF 4) CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220451

JUL220452 – SURVIVAL STREET #2 (OF 4) CVR B WARD – 3.99

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

When the Weapons Retailers of America (WRA) declare "THE RIGHT TO GUN OWNERSHIP BEGINS AT CONCEPTION" and take aim at arming babies, the A-B-C-team is drawn deep in the heart of Texas! Hey, kids-can you say "OUTNUMBERED"? Plus: the tragedy of Herbert, a.k.a. Corporal Punishment.

A candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence, and just enough hope to keep holding on!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LONESOME HUNTERS #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220453

(W) Tyler Crook (A / CA) Tyler Crook

From Russ Manning Award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County cocreator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny.

Lupe takes off with the ancient sword to rescue Howard from the Magpie Queen and evil minions to put an end to this madness once and for all.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WARD #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220454

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Andres Ponce

A supernatural epidemic is sweeping the city of Kirton-sparing no one, human or not. The screams of the infected wail through St. Lilith's with no cure in sight. Patients are spilling into the hallways and being turned away. Dr. Nat Reeves is doing all she can, but she's just one person. Saving the city may require drastic measures . . .

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FRAGMENTATION HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220455

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Beni Lobel

When pieces of history from some of the world's most traumatic and horrible events start appearing as fragments of time invading our world, it threatens all of human existence. One family discovers that their personal tragedy is at the center of everything, making them the only people who can help put an end to the Fragmentations.

o A mind-bending original graphic novel!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 24.99

LEGEND OF KORRA TURF WARS OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220456

(W) Michael Dante Dimartino (A / CA) Irene Koh

After a refreshing sojourn in the Spirit World, Korra and Asami return to Republic City but find nothing but political hijinks and human vs. spirit conflict! A developer plans to turn the new spirit portal into an amusement park, endangering relations with the spirits. At the city's edge, Zhu Li enlists everyone she can to aid the evacuees who have relocated there. Meanwhile, the Triple Threats' ruthless new leader, Tokuga, is determined to unite the other triads under his rule. In order to get through it all, Korra and Asami vow to look out for each other-but first, they've got to get better at being a team! Collects Turf Wars parts 1-3.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 24.99

USAGI YOJIMBO SAGA TP VOL 06 (2ND ED)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220464

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Frank Miller, Jeff Smith, Matt Wagner, Sergio Aragones, Guy Davis, Rick Geary, Andi Watson, Scott Shaw (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Miyamoto Usagi's journey as the rabbit ronin continues ever onward! In this definitive Usagi Yojimbo Saga collection, a new love tempts Usagi to abandon his wandering lifestyle, the origin of the demon Jei is revealed at last, and Frank Miller, Jeff Smith, Sergio Aragonés, and more contribute to the landmark Usagi Yojimbo issue #100!

Stan Sakai's evocative artwork and gripping tales continue to enthrall readers of all ages. Collects the Usagi Yojimbo volumes Bridge of Tears, Return of the Black Soul, and Fox Hunt!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY TP VOL 14

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220465

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Amy settles into her new routine of exercise, work, and chatting with Oliver, trying to put the specter of homecoming behind her. But life in the FCP is anything but boring, as she and Qiana begin unravelling the conspiracy within the agency, one which takes them all the way to the office of the Director himself!

Meanwhile in Kokomo, Cassie, Tammie, and Schafer begin their own investigation into Amy's disappearance, and far out in space, Oliver has a revelation.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

FIND RICK & MORTY HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220468

(A / CA) Jim Stoten

A superbly rendered puzzle book packed with colorful characters and picturesque locations from the Rick and Morty multiverse. Spend your every waking moment pouring over intergalactic variations of unreality looking for Rick, Morty, their friends, foes, acquaintances, and adversaries so you can avoid considering your own existence by confirming theirs!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 BLACKOUT #4 (OF 4) CVR A RICCI (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220471

JUL220472 – CYBERPUNK 2077 BLACKOUT #4 (OF 4) CVR B FIUMARA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Roberto Ricci

To submit to weakness or to defeat it-Arturo finds that giving in might just be the key to breaking the cycle. And if second chances exist-life can be worth choosing.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD #3 (OF 5) CVR A KOH

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220476

JUL220477 – OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD #3 (OF 5) CVR B CLARKE – 3.99

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Irene Koh

Cole Cassidy confronts a mysterious figure tailing him in a train station in Romania, just before being ambushed by Talon agents! Caught in a hailstorm of enemy fire, can Cassidy afford to trust the man, or is he the one they're really after? Variant cover by Taurin Clarke (Miles Morales: Spider Man)!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAZE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220481

(W) Thiago Souto (A / CA) Thiago Souto

Nico isn't like most children. At night, when he sleeps, Nico's dreams come to life, and he enters into a fantastic world of adventure, along with his friend, G reck. But one night, Nico doesn't return, and G reck is left alone, in the darkness. To find his friend, G reck must leave the familiar land of dreams, and enter a labyrinth of memories. Traversing a land between dreams and reality, G reck must find Nico and rescue him, or be lost forever within the Maze.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 24.99

EVE ONLINE CAPSULEER CHRONICLES HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220482

(W) Sam Maggs, Melissa Grey (CA) Jeremy Wilson

Explore never-before-seen stories from the world-record breaking EVE Online game, featuring fictional accounts of real in-game space battles, deep personal stories, death, and being reborn-again and again and again!

A new threat has come to the New Eden star cluster, an ancient and ruthless civilization, demanding all factions either submit to conversion or die. Despite their differences in loyalties, four capsuleers battle tooth and nail to save each other and all of New Eden, hoping to buy just enough time for reinforcements to arrive.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ART OF HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220483

(W) Guerilla Games (A) Guerilla Games

A dynamic full-color hardcover featuring concept art and creator commentary chronicling the development of the next adventure in the epic Horizon saga.

Follow Aloy on her next adventure with this beautiful chronicle created by Dark Horse Books in association with Guerrilla Games! The Art of Horizon Forbidden West uncovers the mysteries of a lost world with all new behind-the-scenes artwork and intimate developer commentary. Relive the unforgettable tale.

o The sequel one of the most highly anticipated titles for the next gen systems.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 49.99

ART OF HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST DLX ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220484

(W) Guerilla Games (A) Guerilla Games

A dynamic full-color hardcover featuring concept art and creator commentary chronicling the development of the next adventure in the epic Horizon saga.

Follow Aloy on her next adventure with this beautiful chronicle created by Dark Horse Books in association with Guerrilla Games! The Art of Horizon Forbidden West uncovers the mysteries of a lost world with all new behind-the-scenes artwork and intimate developer commentary. Relive the unforgettable tale.

o The sequel one of the most highly anticipated titles for the next gen systems.

o Deluxe edition contains exclusive slipcase and cover treatments, and a gallery-quality lithograph print!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 99.99

ART OF TINY TINAS WONDERLANDS HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220485

(W) Gearbox (A) Gearbox

A fantastic, full-color, oversized hardcover that chronicles the making of Gearbox's genre-mashing looter shooter!

Go beyond the Borderlands with The Art of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands! Embark on a chaotic adventure that reimagines a cast of unforgettable characters as players journey through the Wonderlands. Admire the details of Tiny Tina's tabletop world in this handsome hardcover filled with the unique concept art of the environments, creatures, weapons, and characters we all know and love from the minds behind the Borderlands franchise!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 49.99