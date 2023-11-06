Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: EY3K0N, Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame, Most Followed Person On Tiktok, Joins The EY3K0N Comic

Khaby Lam is the most followed person on TikTok and is now in a comic book, from EY3K0N, as King Chrome, now on Kickstarter.

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-born Italian social media personality, who is also – since 2022 – is the most followed person on TikTok videos, and is best known for mocking life hack videos. This led to him appearing as a co-star for Juventus F.C.'s announcement of Manuel Locatelli, signing a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss, serving as a juror for the Cannes Festival, acting as a juror on the television show Italia's Got Talent, had a voice cameo in the Italian-dubbed version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and was added to the Fortnite game. But now? He's in a comic book, from EY3K0N, who we have featured on Bleeding Cool before. they have lots of big names, but none as big as Khaby Lame, who has become King Chrome. And he posts about it on TikTok.

EY3K0N states "We are thrilled to announce that Khaby Lame, the global hyperinfluencer, is now officially part of the EY3K0N world as the enigmatic King Chrome! Khaby's magnetic presence and unparalleled influence embody the essence of King Chrome, bringing a new level of excitement and engagement to our universe. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates and unique experiences as we continue to expand the EY3K0N universe."

The EY3K0N Anthology is an NFT-powered digital comic book series from Rebel Studios. Which, yes, is still a thing. A series of comic book stories set in their EY3K0N world. Contributors include Tom DeFalco, Jim Cheung, Jae Lee, Siya Oum, Ulises Arreola, Ron Frenz, Pat Olliffe, Richard Starking, Allesandro Micelli, Kewber Baal, Fernando Ruiz, A.K.A, Blake Northcott, and others and it has been in development for nearly two years, with folks including Adam Pollina, former creative director of Xbox Studios Sean Stewart as lead writer, GTA co-creator and Head of Game Design Stewart Waterson and Jesse McMillin. And now Khaby Lame.

The series will be accessible in the form of digital comics on the EY3K0N.io website, and will explore the theme of what society might look like in the near future with technology enhancements. Whatever hellscape that might bring.

The EY3K0N Anthology, an "AR-enabled cypherpunk" comic, will be accessible to readers in the form of digital comics on EY3K0N.io, with plans to expand into printed formats throughout 2023. And this is the Kickstarter for the print edition including Khaby Lame's King Crown.

And they hope that Khaby Lame may push them to the next level. "We are this close to unlocking our first STRETCH GOAL! Help us reach £20,000, and receive a digital ashcan of Sterling: an Ey3kon story by Blake Northcott and Giuseppe Cafaro sent DIRECTLY to your INBOX! (Who says this isn't the EY3K0NIC Age of Instant Gratification?)!" They currently have $19,110 pledged of $7,424 goal from 76 backers with 25 days to go. Khaby Lame has 160 million followers. I think they may be about to get a few more backers…

