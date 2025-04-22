Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: don simpson, kickstarter

Kickstarter Reverses Policy On Don Simpson's Megaton Man Fundraiser

Kickstarter reverses policy on Don Simpson's Megaton Man crowdfunding project, and the listing has now gone live

Article Summary Kickstarter reopens Don Simpson's Megaton Man project after policy reversal.

Issue arose from the involvement of an Iranian artist, sparking debate over Kickstarter's rules.

Support from creators and fans helped revive the campaign, highlighting First Amendment concerns.

Megaton Man: Multimensions, a collaborative comic anthology, is now live for backing.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news about Don Simpson's crowdfunded graphic anthology for Megaton Man: Multimensions had been cancelled by Kickstarter, because four pages had been drawn by an Iranian cartoonist, breaching certain rules regarding Kickstarter and Iran. It seemed quite the overreaction. Well, it seems that someone at Kickstarter decided so as well. Don Simpson writes, "Last night, we received word that Kickstarter had reconsidered and reversed its previous decision to reject Megaton Man: Multimensions. The project has now been approved. The campaign is live right now. We invite everyone to join us for a special launch party this evening at 8 pm Eastern, 5 pm Pacific, hosted by publisher Cosmic Lion Productions." Okay, that's 1 am for me… okay, we'll see. This is clearly what happens when you kick up a little fuss.

"This is a win for our sixty contributors, our many fans, and our prospective backers who stood with us these past few days as we sorted through this process. Individuals, websites, and bloggers reached out to us with words of encouragement and support. We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding. The underlying issues are important for content creators not just in comics, but in all media. Jeff Trexler, a lawyer and interim director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, reached out to me with his concerns over the First Amendment and other legal issues that arose in this matter, and he helped me to a better understanding. I won't try to paraphrase, but I expect Jeff will be posting on these issues, and I hope everyone in the comics community will have a better understanding going forward. We thank Kickstarter for reconsidering our project and demonstrating a willingness and openness to move forward. We look forward to a successful campaign and getting Megaton Man: Multimensions out into the world and into the hands of our backers! The project is 100% completed in terms of content and layout ("belt and suspenders," as the expression goes), and now requires only your pledge of support. Thanks again for all your hard work and effort."

Here's the Kickstarter response;

And the solicitation for Megaton Man: Multimensions now live on Kickstarter.

Megaton Man™: Multimensions™ is a full-color, 216-page "treasury-sized" (8.7" x 13.3") anthology of 60 (sixty) of today's top independent comics creators (and one broken-down has-been from the 1980s … Don!) interpreting Don Simpson's Megaton Man™, Bizarre Heroes™, and Border Worlds™, and X-Amount of Comics™ characters, from Cosmic Lion Productions (who brought you Big Big Bang and Giant-Size '63)

Crossover team-ups and guest appearances by Captain Action®, Big Bang Comics' Knight Watchman®, Michael T. Gilbert's Mr. Monster®, Matt Feazell's Cynicalman®, Dean Haspiel's Chest Face™, Scott Lost's 2nd Shift™, Len Mihalovich and Phil Miller's Fantastic Fanboys™, Rick Lopez's Cosmicat™, Ted Sikora's Regina™ and Violanté™, Chris Yambar's Mr. Beat™, Jared Catherine's Incrediman™, Joe Ely Carrales III's The Improbable Girl and the Wonder Kitty™, Tom Stazer's SPACED™, Geoff Grogan's Captain Daiquiri Jones™, Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon™, Max Hauser's Alliance of Champions™, George Broderick Jr.'s Blue Baboon™ and El Mucho Grande™, and many more!

Guest creators include: Alan Davis, Bill Morrison, Jim Rugg, Stephen R. Bissette, Larry Marder, Christian J. Meesey, Dean Haspiel, Tom Stazer, Jason Moore, Amanda Stella Powers, Tom Powers, Teri S. Wood, Joe Ely Carrales III, Chris Ecker, Michael T. Gilbert, Milton Knight, Jr., Robert Kroll, Robert A. Kraus, Kate Workman, John Workman, John McCrea, Bill McEvoy, Scott Lost, Geoff Grogan, Craig Olsen, Nick Justus, Mark Dale, Kerry Callen, Trish Ellis, Grant Lankard, Rick Lopez, Alex Mui, Max Hauser, J.C. Grande, Milo Trent, George Broderick, Jr., Matt Feazell, Aaron McConnell, Dan Shahin, Steve Replogle, John Burkett, Kasey Bouchard, Micah Myers, Bruna Costa, Joaquín Pereyra, Larry Guidry, J.K. Carrier, Kirt Burdick, Ed Catto, Isaac Fisher, Milton Knight, Jr., Len Mihalovich, Phil Miller, Joe Miller, Jason Moore, Craig Olsen, Mark Dale, Jared Catherine, Nick Justus, Steve Whisler, Scott Paul, Bobgar Ornelas, Steve Stegelin, Maureen "Grapes" Yambar, Paul S. Smith, Eli Schwab, and Don Simpson!

With a Bizarre Heroes™ back cover by Brendon Fraim and Brian Fraim!

Just a few minutes live, it has already raised $1,203 of a $30,000 goal from 16backers with 29 days to go.

