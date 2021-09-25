Kieron Gillen Returns to X-Men Comics in 2022?

Yesterday, Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy tweeted out the following; "Three-day, nine-hour, top-secret X-Men summit this week. #MarvelComics" with this screencap image, the identity of two people attending the summit kept secret. By covering them up with smiley faces.

Let's take a look at that blue smiley face on the middle left, shall we? Let us zoom in and take another look.

How about we compare it to this great little career interview Kieron Gillen gave to the ICN award-winning YouTube channel, Daniel Fee33 just the other day (which you should totally watch in general) and he talks about having written X-Men ten years ago, and not writing Avengers Vs X-Men per se and just responding to it.

And if we were to take a screencap from that, courtesy of Wes…

That's a very recognisable door, Kieron. Trust us, we gave form, we've recognised doors before… Kieron Gillen previously wrote the Uncanny X-Men relaunch alongside Jason Aaron's Wolverine & The X-Men. He joined Marvel Comics to co-write the Quarantine X-Men arc with Matt Fraction, and then took over writing the title book through Schism and the Regenesis relaunch into Avengers Vs X-Men and his AvX: Consequences series. And that was that, Bendis took over, Gillen went on to other stuff. But now it looks like Gillen is back on the X-Books, after recently returning to Marvel for the Eternals comic book series. He joins a couple of drinking buddies of his on the Xbooks as a whole, Al Ewing and Si Spurrier, both seen in that Summit screencap. Looks like it could be a very fun Thought Bubble in Harrogate in less than two months. So… anyone want to do the same thing for the green smiley face? Maybe it's Chris Claremont!