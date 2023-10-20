Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Dan McDaid, if you find this i'm already dead, january 2024, Kill All Immotals, maytt kindt, Solicits

Kill All Immortals in Dark Horse Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits

Dark Horse launches January 2024 solicits, with If You Find This I'm Already Dead & Kill All Immortals as well as Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora

Dark Horse Comics launches two seemingly contradictory titles in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, with If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #1 by Matt Kindt and Dan McDaid, and Kill All Immortals #1 by Zackary Kaplan and Fico Ossio, as well as a new triup to Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora ahead of Avatar 3…

IF YOU FIND THIS I'M ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR A MCDAID

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230983

NOV230984 – IF YOU FIND THIS IM ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR B HURTT

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Dan McDaid

From the New York Times bestselling creator of Mind MGMT and co-writer of BRZRKR with Keanu Reeves comes a multi-dimensional cosmic odyssey presented in a pulp magazine-sized format! Robin is a big city reporter, embedded with US Marines heading to the hostile pocket universe called Terminus. Ten minutes in, the entire marine squad is wiped out and she has to survive (and report) on her own. Terminus is full of cosmic wonders-and sci-fi "gods" that are in the middle of a political power struggle. The language is alien, and the politics are deadly. Can she survive long enough to figure out what's going on and get home to tell the story?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230985

NOV230986 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR B RICCARDI

NOV230987 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR C 10 COPY ALBUQUERQUE

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

Succession meets John Wick…with immortal Vikings. A thousand years ago, Viking explorer Erik the Red and his four adult children discovered a mysterious source of immortality. Now, in our modern world, they are an enigmatic billionaire family with a powerful banking empire. But when Erik's only daughter, Frey Asvald, seeks to finally be free from her family's influence, she must be prepared to reveal their supernatural secrets and confront her well-trained siblings in a deadly and epic struggle for power. Get ready for a bloodthirsty immortal fight like no other!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #1

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230970

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Gabriel Guzman (CA) Aniekan Udofia

A six-issue miniseries based on all-new Ubisoft's AAA PC/console video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora! Meet So'lek, a Na'vi warrior who must go on a transformative journey across Pandora. While the battle of the Hallelujah Mountains is over, the trauma of war is never-ending. So'lek finds himself alone, stricken with grief and desperation. Only through Eywa can he find a path to heal-and though danger, doubt, and pain await him, it's time for him to answer the call. This story introduces readers to new characters and clans, and is the origin story of one of the key characters in Ubisoft's forthcoming game!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230971

NOV230972 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR B FOIL OEMING

NOV230973 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR C MOON

NOV230974 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR D ALLRED

NOV230975 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR E HAMNER

NOV230976 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR F 10 COPY QUINONES

NOV230977 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR G 25 COPY WARD VIRGIN

NOV230978 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #1 CVR H FOC MACK VIRGIN

(W) James Tynion Iv, Zac Thompson (A) Gavin Fullerton (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

This ambitious, non-fiction comic book experience depicts true stories of UFO abductions with an eye to capturing the strange essence of those encounters. In 1947, Kenneth Arnold flew his Call-Air A-2 over the skies of the Pacific Northwest when all of a sudden he saw a blinding flashof silver light. What followed was a bizarre and difficult to explain encounter with several flying objects that would change the course of his life forever. Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests. Also includes a True Weird backup story by Zac Thompson, Gavin Fullerton, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

BOREALIS #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230979

(W) Mark Verheiden, Aaron Douglas (A / CA) Cliff Richards

The shadowy past of Alaska State Trooper "Sil" Osha turns ever darker as suppressed memories and family revelations unwind the mystery of the terrifying force responsible for a string of dead and mutilated mobsters. And with two criminal factions determined to end Sil and keep a remote village's corruption out of the light, the rage within her may be the key to unleash the ancient fury that can protect as well as destroy!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #4 CVR A KETN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230980

NOV230981 – COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #4 CVR B CROO

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

The vengeful spirit of a Halloween tragedy terrorizes the children of Beloit but before Jerri can learn how to bust this ghost, she'll have to face off with a vampire more powerful than anything she's faced. As the stakes increase, all nefarious roads seem to lead to Kansas City, where a provocative lab of re-animated corpses have been used for some unsavory business. The body count rises, the spirits are conjured and something unspeakable will befall one of Jerri's most important allies.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA II ARTAGAN #2

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230982

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or (CA) Lio Pressland

Artagan stands trial against an entirely misplaced charge of mans-laughter. The Unseelie Court seems determined to label him as a villain, and Artagan must take matters into his own hands. Can Artagan spin the tale of a century, or will his actions finally catch up to him? Writer Sam Maggs, artist Aviv Or, and colorist Cris Peter bring you a fabulous new story from the world of Exandria, created in consultation with the cast of Critical Role!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230969

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Tensions run high in the kingdom as King Shrewd fails to aid the villages suffering from the Red-Ship sickness. Peaceful summer afternoons with Molly are Fitz's only respite from the ever-growing fear. Can Fitz and Chade help the Forged? Will a determined stranger ruin or save them?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

MASTERPIECE #3 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230988

NOV230989 – MASTERPIECE #3 CVR B SKROCE

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

From the Eisner award-winning creators behind Daredevil and Scarlet comes a big bold world of crime and criminals! Emma is a brilliant young woman whose life was turned upside down by a billionaire who says that her long lost parents were in fact very famous thieves. They took the world's most famous billionaire for a cool billion… before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. And now he wants revenge, from her. So, Emma is taking back control of her life and creating her own crew to pull her own plans against all the bastards who have torn her world apart.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #7 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230990

NOV230991 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #7 CVR B DAO

NOV230992 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #7 CVR C 10 CROOK

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

Comics creator Soo Lee takes the reins of art duties in this brand-new two-part character arc that takes a look back at the perfectly monstrous life of the heroic Adam Frankenstein as he finally decides to pen his life story in this somewhat unofficial adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, but with a very Christopher Chaos take.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

QUICK STOPS 2 #4 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230993

NOV230994 – QUICK STOPS 2 #4 CVR B PFUEGER

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

Just when you think the scandalous secret origin of Mooby the Golden Calf can go no lower, Jay and Silent Bob enter Mooby World-figuratively and literally! While the doobage duo hit the theme park looking for roller coasters and churros, Jay's daughter Milly looks for her missing podcaster pal at Mooby's Mom's house. What she finds is udder depravity and dark demonology in the thrilling, killer conclusion to Cash Cow-the salacious saga of naughty Nancy Goldruff!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #3 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230995

NOV230996 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #3 CVR B BARAZE

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

The fate of the scattered survivors of the Starlight Beacon disaster is slowly becoming more clear, as Zeen, Qort, and 5A-G3 must follow up every lead to find out who among their old Starhopper friends are still alive and where they may be. But information from inside the Occlusion Zone is very hard to come by, and the answers they seek may serve only to raise more questions… like did any of their allies survive at all?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #4 CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV230997

NOV230998 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #4 CVR B BARRIONUEVO

NOV230999 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #4 CVR C DANI

NOV231000 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #4 CVR D HRISTOV

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

Jacoby leads the remaining crew of the Persephone to an explosive confrontation with the mad scientist who unleashed a monster onboard their ship. But Dr. Karine is determined to get her Demogorgon specimen back to Russia by any means necessary.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

TIME TRAVELER TALES #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231001

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kicking Shoes (CA) Kate Sheridan

Oliver and his mysterious pocket watch continue to hop around space-time seemingly without rhyme or reason. But answers may finally await him in a haunted beach house. Who is the Clock Master, and what does he want with Oliver? And more importantly, can he help Oliver finally find his way home?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #5 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231002

NOV231003 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #5 CVR B CULLUM

NOV231004 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #5 CVR C 10 PETERSON

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Stan Sakai wraps up the new Ice and Snow miniseries with a single-issue epilogue story. Recovering from their battles with Jei, his henchmen, and an angry yokai, Usagi and his newly-found cousin Yukichi continue their journey across Japan. Usagi Yojimbo returns to Dark Horse with new color comics and an exciting new story arc!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO SAGA LEGENDS 2ND ED TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231005

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The quintessential companion to the Usagi Yojimbo Saga series from Dark Horse, Usagi Yojimbo Saga: Legends collects some of the most exhilarating and engrossing self-contained stories starring the iconic rabbit ronin! These tales see Usagi face off against a lineup of incredible foes, including dinosaurs, demons, and aliens! Even against the odds, Usagi maintains the warrior's code: truth, honor, loyalty, and sacrifice. Collects all black and white Space Usagi story arcs ("Death and Honor," "White Star Rising," and "Warrior"), Usagi Yojimbo: Senso, and the color Usagi Yojimbo: Yokai-with the color short story "Gagged," new cover art by Stan Sakai, a color cover gallery, and bonus "Creative Process" features!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

ASIRI TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231006

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Samuel Iwunze, Toyin Ajetunmobi, Sunkanmi Akinboye, Etubi Onucheyo

An afrofuturistic graphic novel that's X-Men meets Attack on Titan from the creators at YouNeek Studios! The Asiri Volume 1 begins an epic science fantasy about an ancient, advanced West African civilization of space explorers that once colonized Mars and strove for galactic stability. Enhanced by an inner power called "Inkra," the Asiri can manipulate technology in ways never seen. However, their golden age comes to a devastating halt after a mysterious enemy invades from deep space. Now, a once-thriving civilization is thrust into chaos as loyalty quickly becomes a liability.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 10

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231007

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Laurence Campbell, Sebastian Fiumara, Christopher Mitten

Lovecraftian monsters ravage an apocalyptic earth as the B.P.R.D. fights to save what little of humanity they can. But even Hellboy is not who he once was, and whether anyone survives Varvara and the long-awaited Ragna Rok remains to be seen. Written by Mike Mignola and Scott Allie and brilliantly rendered by artists Laurence Campbell, Sebastián Fiumara, Christopher Mitten, and Mignola himself, this omnibus is a must have!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231008

(W) Various (A) Tom Sutton, Neal Adams, Frank Frazetta, Ernie Colon

The Eisner Award winning horror anthology series is now available in value-priced paperback editions! Creepy Archives Volume 6 conjures a blood-curdling assemblage of shock, havoc, and nightmares by top comics fearmongers Archie Goodwin, Don Glut, Frank Frazetta, Tom Sutton, Ernie Colon, Vaughn Bodé, and more, and including "Rock God" by Hugo Award winning scribe Harlan Ellison, and illustrated by comics legend Neal Adams. Turn your happy home into a treacherous tomb with this terrifying tome! Collects Creepy magazine issues #26-32.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

DANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR QUEST TP VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231009

(W) Spike Chunsoft, Karin Suzuragi (A) Karin Suzuragi

What could be nicer than the semester at the elite Hope's Peak High School to kick off with a class trip to the tropical resort of Jabberwock Island? And what could be more horrific to then be told by the principal that now they're all trapped there… and the only way they can ever leave is to play a murder game! The rules are simple: to escape, you must not only kill a fellow student, but get away with it, as the survivors will then cross-examine each other in a class courtroom. If they vote the wrong person guilty, the killer goes free…and the rest of them die! Chiaki Nanami is the Ultimate Gamer, selected as one of Japan's most expert teens to attend Hope's Peak High School. With no margin for error and the stakes so high, the Ultimate Gamer will need to use all her playing skill to suss out the secrets of Jabberwock Island and find the "true ending" for Nanami and her friends-survival and escape!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

EDGEWORLD TP VOL 02 A REASON TO LIVE

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231010

(W) Chuck Austen (A) Pat Oliffe

An edgy adventure series that's part science fiction, part detective series, part western! On the backwater frontier planet of Pala, magistrate Killian Jess and native Palan Cheela fight to protect a planet and people that the rest of the galaxy has forgotten. Battling military occupation, alien invasions, otherworldly infestations, drug running, gang violence, black market traders and the aftermath of a brutal planetwide war, they must learn to work together and collect together any allies they can from the castoffs, misfits and aliens occupying Pala to save the place they love. Collects the original digital series.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

EMPOWERED TP VOL 12 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231011

(W) Adam Warren (A / CA) Adam Warren

Costumed crimefighter Empowered is trapped in a surreal nightmare scenario as her universe begins spontaneously rebooting again and again, with each variation more twisted and bizarre than the last! Can our befuddled superheroine somehow undo this inexplicable Neverending Reboot-while simultaneously steering her love life in a boldly polyamorous new direction with Thugboy and Ninjette!-or is this The End for Emp and her chaotically convulsing cosmos?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

FLYING SHIP TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231012

(W) Jem Milton (A / CA) Jem Milton

Queer adventure, humor, and heartfelt friendships star in this fantastical tale that truly feels like it's for everyone. Dobrinia and her crew continue their quest aboard the flying ship, on a fantastic adventure to find the lost Princess Sabrina. But in the vast Tzardom of Glas, where magic has been outlawed, troubled histories can catch up with even a flying ship. This fan-favorite story, originally released digitally, is part of a collaboration between Dark Horse and Tapas Entertainment.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

GROO IN WILD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231013

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A) Sergio Aragones

Groo the Wanderer is back and stupider than ever… which is pretty stupid. In this, his latest misadventure, he tries to figure out the dumb way human beings attempt to co-exist with animals on this planet. And if we can't figure out how to do that, what chance does the guy with cheese dip for brains have? From the hilarious mind and skillful pen of Sergio Aragonés, with scripts by Mark Evanier, colors by Carrie Strachan, and lettering by Stan Sakai! Collects the four-issue mini-series.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 05 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231014

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in new editions with revised translations and new graphic design. The world has become a bloody fever dream with humanity on the brink of annihilation as the Millennium Project's army of Nazi undead prepare for the final assault on England aboard the captured aircraft carrier Eagle. Only the Hellsing Organization's vampire lord, Alucard, can hope to blunt the unholy onslaught-which is exactly what the Millennium Project's dark masters are counting on!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

MARBLE QUEEN TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231015

(W) Anna Kopp (A) Gabrielle Kari

The Marble Queen is a YA fantasy graphic novel that's the political drama of Nimona meets the heartfelt romance of The Princess and the Dressmaker, but this time in a sapphic romance surrounded by a mist of magic. Princess Amelia's kingdom, Marion, is in shambles after months of their trade routes being ravaged by pirates, and now the only seemingly option left is for her to save it through a marriage alliance. When she gets an exorbitant offer from the royalty of Iliad-a country shrouded in mystery-Amelia accepts without question and leaves her home to begin a new life. But she lands on Iliad's shores to find that her betrothed isn't the country's prince, but the recently coronated Queen Salira. Shocked, Amelia tries to make sense of her situation and her confused heart: Salira has awakened strange new feelings inside her, but something dark hides behind the Queen's sorrowful eyes. Amelia must fight the demons of her own anxiety disorder before she can tackle her wife's, all while war looms on the horizon.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

MONSTER CRUSH TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231016

(W) Erin Ellie Franey (A / CA) Erin Ellie Franey

A whirlwind adventure exploring love, gender, and big emotions, Monster Crush is the perfect read for anyone who's ever felt like an outsider. Since her parents split up, Ruby Reid has been having a tough time at Crestwood High. But everything changes the day Ella Mooney moves to town. Ella isn't like most teens: she's never been on a Ferris wheel, never had an ice cream cone, and sometimes she grows fangs and a tail! It's not just Ruby who takes an interest in the new girl, and the pair find themselves on the run from a mysterious group that wants to capture Ella and her whole family!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

NEW AMERICA TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231017

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida, Mark Dale

The West Wing meets Sicario meets The Wire in this dense and action packed political thriller. The old ways failed us. And so, a decision was made. To start anew. To invest in the future, the foundation of something more. A new America. What follows is the formation of a Secessionist state within America, New America, and the trials and tribulations both personal and political of the people leading and living in this newly emergent country. Collects New America #1-4. A TECC CONTENT production.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

PANYA MUMMYS CURSE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231018

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Christopher Mitten, Michelle Madsen, Clem Robins

Thousands of years before Hellboy, the B.P.R.D., and Ragna Rok, there was Panya. As a girl in ancient Egypt, she witnessed the fall of a dynasty and was gifted-or cursed-with abilities. As she ages, Panya aids those she passes as she journeys to seek out a mysterious light… Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson join creative forces with artist Christopher Mitten and colorist Michelle Madsen to bring Panya's story to life. Collects Panya: The Mummy's Curse #1-#4 and bonus material.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SAVAGE SQUAD 6 TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231019

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A / CA) Dalts Dalton

The year is 2037. In the aftermath of a destructive world war, humanity clings to survival in the central colonies, hunted and eliminated by the murderous Scourge. Life is short and brutal. Deep within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an elite special ops squad, Savage Squad 6, searches for a weapon to bring hope back to hundreds of colonists. But they're not alone. Something stirs within the irradiated wilderness. Something big. Something hungry. And if the Savages are going to survive the night, they'll need to live up to their name… or die trying! Collects Savage Squad 6 #1-4!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SIGNALS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231020

(W) Nika (A / CA) Nika

Read the exciting conclusion to Mel Song's psychic adventures in the second volume of Signals, created by Nika and brought to print by Dark Horse and Tapas Entertainment! Having barely escaped her first encounter with Ken, a powerful fellow psychic, Mel and her two friends must regroup and determine their next course of action to continue their search for the missing Julie. The smart thing to do would be to lay low, but caution has never been Mel's strong suit-especially when there is a case to be solved!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

STEPHEN MCCRANIE`S SPACE BOY OMNIBUS TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231021

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Amy's new life at the FCP takes some getting used to, as she struggles to adjust to her life as a prisoner, though the presence of friends both old and new help her keep her out of trouble. But trouble seems to follow her, and soon Amy becomes drawn into a conspiracy that could lead all the way to the top of the FCP. Back in Kokomo, Cassie, Zeph, Schafer, and the rest of Amy's classmates struggle to make sense of the tragedy that seems to have consumed their lives. And deep in space, Oliver's ship races towards the mysterious Artifact, and his final fate. A sci-fi drama of a high school aged girl who belongs in a different time, a boy possessed by emptiness as deep as space, an alien artifact, mysterious murder, and a love that crosses light years. Collects Stephen McCranie's Space Boy volumes 13-15.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

STEPHEN MCCRANIE`S SPACE BOY TP VOL 18

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231022

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Welcome, seekers of the truth! Maki and Zeph attend their first meeting of the Truth Seekers, but the conclusions the group comes to raise disturbing questions for Zeph, ones that cast doubt on the very friend he wants to save. Despite being separated by thousands of miles, Oliver and Amy's relationship grows even closer, and the boy from space reveals more about his mysterious past. Back on earth, Qiana finds a new angle in the ongoing investigation into the secrets of the First Contact Project, one that will lead her and Amy into a whole new world of dangers!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

TRANSPLANTS TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231023

(W) Dave Collard (A) Domenico Carbone

When Jess finally receives the long-awaited organ transplant that she desperately needs to live, she believes all her troubles are behind her. That is until she starts developing some interesting side effects from the transplant-a newfound set of fantastical abilities and superpowers. When she discovers that everyone else who received organs from this donor is also experiencing the same thing, they must all figure out who this donor was, and decide what to do with the powers-use them for good, evil, or simply ignore them altogether.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

TOMAHAWK ANGEL TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV231024

(W) Odysseas Theodoratos (A / CA) Odysseas Theodoratos

In the year 2050, a ruined world is overrun by monsters and humanity is on the verge of extinction. An 18-year-old amnesiac seeks answers to her past, and uncovers the dark history of this corrupt new world, and her role in it. Is she a savior or does she have more in common with the monsters themselves? Tomahawk Angel Volume 2 is available in print for the first time, written and drawn by celebrated creator Odysseas Theodoratos (aka Mangaka Ody).

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

