King Conan #2 Preview: Conan and Thoth-Amon… BFFS?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Conan and his greatest enemy must fight side-by-side in King Conan #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

King Conan #2

by Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar, cover by Mahmud Asrar

THE BARBARIAN KING OF AQUILONIA VS. THE UNKNOWN! CONAN must make an unholy alliance if he is to continue his journey on the Western Sea! But as the fallen warriors of this mysterious isle rise to fight once more, will Conan succumb to the lure of CURSED SORCERY after all this time? And what of his son, PRINCE CONN, and the Kingdom of Aquilonia left behind?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620118100211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Varants:

75960620118100221 – KING CONAN 2 DE LA TORRE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620118100231 – KING CONAN 2 WILKINS VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

