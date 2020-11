King In Black, Reckless and Last Ronin Top Advance Reorders

The Marvel event book for December, The King In Black, tops charts unsurprisingly, but it's also a strong performance for the fisrt of a new series of graphic novels from Ed Brubaker, Sean and Jacob Phillips, Reckless, followed by Turtles, X-Men and Spawn… the classics. With new Vault series I Walk With Monsters also getting a little bump. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1 HENRICHON LCSD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS LCSD 2020 SPAWN #312 CVR E MCFARLANE (NET) $2.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) BEDERMAN TATTOO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS LCSD 2020 ICE CREAM MAN #20 (NET) (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS LCSD 2020 INVINCIBLE #1 GOLD FOIL LOGO (NET) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) CLARKE SPOILER VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KNULL MARVEL TALES #1 $7.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53.LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #10 LASHLEY KNULLIFIED VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) BLACK BLANK VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #312 CVR B MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #21 INHYUK LEE KNULLIFIED VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THE UNION #1 (OF 5) KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) SUPERLOG VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #10 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS I WALK WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR) $3.99 VAULT COMICS LCSD 2020 MONSTRESS TALK-STORIES #1 (OF 2) GOLD FOIL (NET) ( $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1 MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM V $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN ANNIV $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN HULK $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC PEREZ CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 QUESADA VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH OMNIBUS TP (C: 1-0-0) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS VENOM #29 KUDER FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #13 QUESADA FORTNITE VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 11 (C: 0-1-2) $59.99 IDW PUBLISHING GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 GARRON FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS IRON MAN #2 CHECCHETTO FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE SANDMAN TP EXPANDED EDITION BOX SET (MR) $250.00 DC COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2)Cache Purge $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE HC NEW ED VOL 01 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS HULK WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC STARLIN DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DRACULA MOTHERF–KER HC $16.99 IMAGE COMICS MILES MORALES ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SMOKE AND SHADOW LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-1 $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

And the top ten from DC Comics courtesy of UCS Comic Distributors?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) DC NATION PRESENTS DC FUTURE STATE (FREE COPIES OPT-IN) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR)