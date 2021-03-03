The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous

The King In Black finale may be delayed but that gives the chance for all the other books to rush in their final tie-in issues before the big conclusion. Some take things very seriously, such as King In Black: Captain America, as Captain America is captured by Knull and a Venom symbiote. And gets the chance to reflect on all the other people who have done similar – including Hydra in Secret Empire.

If he keeps getting seized, possessed, twisted and turned into something that's a mockery of himself, why should he bother?

While King In Black: Thunderbolts takes the end of the world a little less seriously, as they play Weekend At Bernie's and Rocky Horror Show with the corpse of Sentry.

While in King In Black: Wiccan & Hulking has a version of Knull that is, basically, fabulous.

While at King In Black: Gwenom vs Carnage, the Mary Jane version of Carnage isn't so much obsessed with the end of the world, but with putting a band of symbiote-seized humans together.

It's a battle of the bands! How metal is that? While the King In Black Handbook starts answering some questions we'd had about other tie-0ins – such as how come Spider-Man still wears the symbiote in King In Black: Symbiote Spider-Man when, at that time, he had abandoned it.

Okay, it doesn't answer the questions, it just asks them, again. And even brings up bits of Venom lore that everyone had been ignoring at this point.

While Thunderbolts answered some questions I had about this whole Sentry-bomb escapade of theirs. Such as is Sentry was powerful enough to kill Knull in King In Black, why didn't he?

And would it work anyway?

While Hulking and Wiccan find their sun-drenched honeymoon…

… is also in the way of Knull…

But also sees them on their way to support the Earth as well. Will they make it in time for the finale?

And maybe Steve Rogers will be ready for them. You know, The Captain America Who Laughs…

KING IN BLACK CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200490

(W) Danny Lore (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Salvador Larroca

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Captain America is in a brutal battle to win the streets of Manhattan back from Knull's forces, aided by the Winter Soldier and the Falcon…but there's a darkness inside Steve that he's struggling to shake. Can his closest friends help him through, or will he succumb to the shadows? Danny Lore (IRONHEART 2020) and Mirko Colak (DEADPOOL, PUNISHER) join forces for a twisted and terrifying story at the heart of the war against Knull!

KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210535

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

AMP VS. AMP, SYMBIOTE VS. SYMBIOTE, FRIEND VS. FRIEND!

• Unwittingly pulled into her bandmate Gwen Stacy's interdimensional adventures and the Marvel Universe, MARY JANE WATSON of Earth-65 has bonded to a symbiote and become a new and deadly iteration of CARNAGE!

• As dragons rain from the sky and New York finds itself on the precipice of the abyss, it's up to Gwen Stacy to rid MJ of the symbiotic spiders that have infected her and get them both home – while saving any civilians MJ endangers along the way! Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200542

(W) Mike O'Sullivan, The Ohotmu Team (CA) Ron Lim

As the dark king Knull descends on the Marvel Universe, the Official Handbook turns its focus to all things symbiote with this new collection of profiles! This issue covers not only symbiote hosts such as Venom (Eddie Brock), Carnage (Cletus Kasady) and Lee Price, but also characters whom symbiotes have affected: Victoria Montesi! Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)! Dylan Brock! Ann Weying! Plus: a profile of Knull, the King of Black himself! And from the pages of THOR: the All-Black – the first symbiote!

KING IN BLACK THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210540

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Kyle Hotz

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE! What are the Thunderbolts doing with the Sentry's body? Oh…Oh, no. Really? That's the plan??? Well, as long as everything comes out all right in the end. Wait, THAT'S how it ends??? YIKES.

KING IN BLACK WICCAN HULKLING #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210518

(W) Tini Howard (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Jim Cheung

NO TIME TO CELEBRATE! Wiccan and Hulkling are freshly off the marriage altar and overdue for a proper celebration. So when the Shi'ar invite them for an all-expenses paid vacation at their glitziest beach resort, you know Wiccan's already got their bags packed. But they'll have to hold the champagne – because Knull and his symbiote army are expanding across the galaxy! Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio give everyone's favorite Young Avengers a honeymoon to die for!