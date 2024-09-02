Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: kitty pryde, LGBTQ

Kitty Pryde As A Bisexual Woman In Exceptional X-Men #1 (Spoilers)

Yesterday, we ran the news that in this week's Exceptional X-Men #1, the sexuality of the X-Men character Kitty Pryde would be clarified.

…would be a bisexual in the Marvel 616 Universe. And that there will be no more teasing. Kate Pryde will be on a date with a woman.

Or at least she would have been if she hadn't been stood up.

It is but a slight mention of the person's gender. I understand that some people at Marvel Comics totally missed it on repeat readers. But Bleeding Cool sources have eagle eyes. And while some might be anoyed that such a moment is reduced to just the use of one word in a panel, Bleeding Cool understands that issue 2 will be much more than a slight mention. Expect to meet Kitty Pryde's girlfriend for the first time in Exceptional X-Men #2 out in October. And going to FOC this weekend…

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240948

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN! After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240702

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

Kate Pryde's continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities – which, of course, they're terrible at controlling. She's sworn off being anybody's teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $3.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240743

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

EMMA FROST VS KITTY PRYDE! Kitty Pryde's determination to stay doggedly away from all things X-Men related becomes more strained by the day as EMMA FROST once again sticks her nose into things. Meanwhile, our new team is finding their rhythm. AXO, MELEE and BRONZE have officially entered the fray! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

