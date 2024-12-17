Kitty Pryde & Gambit in Ultimate Marvel Comics March 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: gambit, ultimate

Article Summary Explore the thrilling March 2024 Ultimate Marvel Comics lineup featuring iconic characters and new adventures.

Ultimate Wolverine #3 pits Kitty Pryde and Gambit against Wolverine in a high-stakes confrontation.

New threats surface in Wakanda and Spider-Man faces turmoil in this month's Ultimate series.

Ultimate X-Men begins its second year with chaos and mutant uprisings against a changing world.

Marvel has released their March 2025 solicits and solicitations including Ultimate Gambit and Ultimate Kate Pryde along the way. "The cover reveals and synopses for March's issues spotlight multiple debuts including Namor and Red Skull in ULTIMATES #10 and Gambit and Kitty Pryde in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3. Plus a new threat emerges in Wakanda in ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14; a Parker family vacation goes haywire in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15; and a new mutant society begins to take shape in ULTIMATE X-MEN #13, the start of the book's second year! Like ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13 and ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13, ULTIMATE X-MEN #13 will have a special One Year In Foil Variant Cover by Benjamin Su."

ULTIMATES #10

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

NAMOR AND THE RED SKULL!

Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to recruit their old comrade – Namor! But they'll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first! ULTIMATES was recently chosen as the best comic book series of 2024 by IGN.

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

WHO IS THE PROGENITOR?

Black Panther's dangerous reliance on vibranium becomes even more volatile when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda! Only the Sorcerer Supreme can help T'Challa save Wakanda – and possibly his soul – from this fiend!

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS!

As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man! Featuring guest artist David Messina!

Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE!

The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

THE MUTANT NEW WORLD ORDER?

The start of the second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN! Chaos erupts as former Children of the Atom rise up against the society that used and abused them, just as tension between Armor and Maystorm comes to a head in an explosive confrontation!

