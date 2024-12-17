Kitty Pryde & Gambit in Ultimate Marvel Comics March 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: gambit, ultimate
Kitty Pryde and Gambit in Ultimate Marvel Comics March 2024 Solicits
Marvel has released their March 2025 solicits and solicitations including Ultimate Gambit and Ultimate Kate Pryde along the way. "The cover reveals and synopses for March's issues spotlight multiple debuts including Namor and Red Skull in ULTIMATES #10 and Gambit and Kitty Pryde in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3. Plus a new threat emerges in Wakanda in ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14; a Parker family vacation goes haywire in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15; and a new mutant society begins to take shape in ULTIMATE X-MEN #13, the start of the book's second year! Like ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13 and ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13, ULTIMATE X-MEN #13 will have a special One Year In Foil Variant Cover by Benjamin Su."
- ULTIMATES #10
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 3/5
- ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 3/12
- ULTIMATE X-MEN #13
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Ultimate One Year In Foil Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU
On Sale 3/12
- ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 3/19
- ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3
Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON
Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 3/26