Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes

Klaus Janson may be best known as the co-creator of The Dark Knight Returns with Frank Miller. Which means that each of his inked original pages for that series could buy a house – if he'd kept them. He worked extensively with Miller on Daredevil, as well as John Romita Jr, and on Thor, World;'s Finest Comics, Defenders, Battlestar Galactica, Superman, The Flash, Black Panther, Avengers, Dark Knight III and recently wrote a creator-owned series, from Image Comics. He has worked on many more comics in a variety of roles, but aside from a stint on Wolverine, he hasn't drawn many mutants for Marvel.

Well, that changes with Marauders #22 with Klaus Janson joining the previously solicited Matteo Lolli on the comic. Might that suggest more to come? Here's the new solicitation.

MARAUDERS #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210607

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli, Klaus Janson (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU!

The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Other Marvel creative changes, as well as the aforementioned Venom #200, include Daredevil #31 to be drawn by Mike Hawthorne and not the previously solicited Marco Checchetto.

Amazing Spider-Man #69 kicking off Sinister War will now be drawn by Mark Bagley – who is also busy on Venom #200 – along with the previously solicited Marcelo Ferreira.

And Mighty Valkyries #3 drawn by Erica D'Urso, along with the previously solicited Mattia De Iulis.