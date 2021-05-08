Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
Klaus Janson may be best known as the co-creator of The Dark Knight Returns with Frank Miller. Which means that each of his inked original pages for that series could buy a house – if he'd kept them. He worked extensively with Miller on Daredevil, as well as John Romita Jr, and on Thor, World;'s Finest Comics, Defenders, Battlestar Galactica, Superman, The Flash, Black Panther, Avengers, Dark Knight III and recently wrote a creator-owned series, from Image Comics. He has worked on many more comics in a variety of roles, but aside from a stint on Wolverine, he hasn't drawn many mutants for Marvel.
Well, that changes with Marauders #22 with Klaus Janson joining the previously solicited Matteo Lolli on the comic. Might that suggest more to come? Here's the new solicitation.
MARAUDERS #22
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210607
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli, Klaus Janson (CA) Russell Dauterman
THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU!
The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…
Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99
Other Marvel creative changes, as well as the aforementioned Venom #200, include Daredevil #31 to be drawn by Mike Hawthorne and not the previously solicited Marco Checchetto.
Amazing Spider-Man #69 kicking off Sinister War will now be drawn by Mark Bagley – who is also busy on Venom #200 – along with the previously solicited Marcelo Ferreira.
And Mighty Valkyries #3 drawn by Erica D'Urso, along with the previously solicited Mattia De Iulis.
DAREDEVIL #31
MARVEL COMICS
APR210937
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Marco Checchetto
THE DAREDEVIL ISSUE YOU CANNOT MISS!
• Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and all their collaborators have redefined the life of the Man Without Fear. IN THIS ISSUE, they do it all over again and, what's more, they go a step further and UP THE ANTE!
• WILSON FISK's gambit from the past few months risks upending his life and tenure as mayor!
• Meanwhile, MATT MURDOCK has to fend off a prison full of inmates who all want DAREDEVIL dead…and the inmates aren't the only ones!
• This, as Elektra fends for herself as a DAREDEVIL all her own, fighting to protect Hell's Kitchen…and leaving herself vulnerable in the process!
32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69
MARVEL COMICS
APR210888
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A/CA) Mark Bagley
• Spidey and his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, dig to uncover THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.
• Their investigation is challenged by Chance, Jack O'Lantern and the Foreigner's anarchic alliance!
32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $3.99
MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210876
(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Erica D'Urso (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis
CHILDREN OF THE AFTERLIFE!
While Kraven the Hunter stalks Jane Foster on Midgard and the newest Valkyrie fights for her soul on Perdita, Karnilla, the queen of Hel, works a miracle in the land of the dead! But Karnilla isn't Hel's only ruler-and now she's upset the cosmic balance. There will be a price to pay…and Karnilla intends to ensure the Valkyries pay it.
32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99