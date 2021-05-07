Philip Kennedy Johnson & Ron Lim Join Venom #200, But Not Rob Liefeld

Venom #35/#200 is up for FOC this weekend, the final issue from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, to follow and conclude The King In Black. But they are bringing some friends too. As well as Donny, Venom #200 will also be written by Philip Kennedy Johnson.

While as well as Ryan, Venom #200 will also add pencillers Chris Giarrusso, Danilo S. Beyruth, Gerardo Sandoval, Guiu Vilanova, Kev Walker, Mark Bagley, and Ron Lim.

When we last left Eddie Brock, as Venom he had become the new God of the Symbiotes. How will this all conclude? And might adding Alien comic book writer Philip Kennedy Johnson to the Venom #200 credits suggest he may be taking the character on in months to come? It's not that much of a jump from a xenomorph to a symbiote.

However, one person who won't be joining them is Rob Liefeld, who was solicited as drawing a cover – and up for FOC today. Marvel has now added a cover by Elizabeth Torque to replace it. Liefeld tweeted;

Hey fans & retailers, @Marvel mistakenly solicited Venom #200 with a variant by me. I have confirmed there is NO Liefeld cover. Marvel error.

In that case, here's a 1:50 Venom #200 cover from J Scott Campbell, current the subject of his own controversy. And yes, I should probably get something about that together for the weekend…