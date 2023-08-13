Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, gotham gossip, Gotham War

Knight Terrors Reveal Catwoman's Own Doubts Over Gotham War (Spoilers)

In this week's Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2, we also see Selina Kyle has doubts about the upcoming Gotham War as well...

Earlier this week in some Bleeding Cool Batman Gossip, we pointed out that Batman has been through a lot of late in his monthly comic book courtesy of Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne and friends. Eventually, something is going to give. And that as a result of the events of DC Comics' Knight Terrors, and you can read up on other Bleeding Cool gossip about that here, or even here, Batman was going to sleep for eight weeks. And in his absence, violent crime was down in Gotham, courtesy of Catwoman. And we get a Gotham War.

Bleeding Cool ran the gossip over what this all means. She's been taking the henchmen of Gotham and training them to become high-end thieves like herself. Burgling the upper penthouses of Gotham, rather than muggings on the streets or participating in costumed criminal capers that threaten the entire city. It goes directly against Batman's approach, commonly criticised as a billionaire beating up the poor and mentally divergent people on the street. It's worked, but Batman is firmly opposed to it, refusing to turn a blind eye and going directly against his former fiancee. And this is the Gotham War. But what are his reasons? Bleeding Cool has been asking the question. And we got some answers.

His parents were robbed at gunpoint, the same kind of victims being targeted by Catwoman and her interns. Even if they are also targeting the crimes that killed them. His fanatical backup personality Zur En Arr has been seeping through. And people still die. These criminals now make themselves targets for home invasion responses. Batman will know them by name. And then what happens when these trained henchmen return to their bosses with all their new skills? Or set up on their own? It's Gotham War… Batman has regrets about Jason Todd, how he became a murdering vigilante as the Red Hood and tried to take similar actions to Catwoman in dealing with crime. What happens when there are dozens and dozens of Red Hoods on the streets of Gotham? With Batman also wondering if he is wrong about all this and if Selina Kyle is right…

But in this week's Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2, we also see that Selina Kyle has doubts as well.

What if it all goes wrong? Gotham War is coming…

KNIGHT TERRORS CATWOMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A LEILA LEIZ

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Leila Leiz

TRAPPED IN A TWISTED GOTHAM! Catwoman is stuck in a nightmare in which her sister, Maggie, parades around Gotham as its savior, Sister Zero. After rescuing Bruce from The Joker, Catwoman calls him Batman…to which he asks her how she knew that name, since he had only called himself that in his head. What year is it in this Gotham, why does The Joker have snakes for limbs, and can Sister Zero and Catwoman pray themselves out of this nightmare?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

