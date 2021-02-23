Kodansha Announces 4 New Digital Manga Titles for April 2021

Kodansha released details for 4 new manga titles they will release digitally in April. these new digital debuts, as well as returning favorites, will be available upon release across all our participating digital vendors, including Bookwalker, ComiXology, Google Play, Kindle, Nook, and izneo.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

By Hiroyuki

Now an upcoming anime! And also from the same hilarious mangaka as Aho-Girl

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably, in love with each other. He vows never to cheat…when out of the blue, he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away…so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Release Date: April 6, 2021 // Available Digitally

Nina the Starry Bride

By RIKACHI

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess…specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight…and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another…?

Release Date: April 13, 2021 // Available Digitally

The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire

By Toma Fuyuori

Kagari Tojyo is smart and beautiful…but what really draws a crowd is her rare "honey blood"—a crowd of vampires, that is! Enter Ryotaro, her bodyguard and a vampire himself…with quite the perverted, sadistic streak! What's Kagari got to do to have a "normal" life?

Release Date: April 20, 2021 // Available Digitally

And Yet, You Are So Sweet

By Kujira Anan

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush…only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her…and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Release Date: April 27, 2021 // Available Digitally