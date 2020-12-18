Kodansha USA Expands Partnership with INKR App with More Manga

Kodansha USA, the publisher of some of the most popular manga series in English, has expanded its partnership with INKR Comics, the new comics reading and publishing app, to increase its current library of fan-favorite manga to over 400 volumes. This week marks the debut of popular series including Attack on Titan, To Your Eternity, A Silent Voice, Your Lie in April, and more. Next week, joining the INKR streaming service is a selection of manga series that inspired popular anime series like Fire Force, FAIRY TAIL, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Kodansha USA was one of the highest-profile publishers to be a part of the INKR Comics app launch back on October 15, 2020. It has continued to add titles to the budding manga, webtoons, manhua, and comics streaming service. Fans who want to try the new platform can download the app for iOS and Android here. Once in the app, users can read select chapters of manga for free and even sample the INKR EXTRA streaming service with a 30-day free trial. At the end of the trial, fans pay only $4.99 a month to continue using the service. The act of reading comics on phones and tablets had been commonplace in Asia since the early 2000s and is now increasingly common amongst fans in the West.

INKR offers readers universal access to comics from around the world, including Japanese manga from Kodansha USA and Tokyopop, Korean webtoons from Mr. Blue and Toons Family, Chinese manhua from Weibo and FanFan, and American comics from publishers such as Image, a diverse catalog of comics available to read on a single app. Based in Singapore with a team working out of Vietnam, INKR was created by fans of comics and manga. They believe in the potential of the medium as not only an avenue for storytelling but also as a means of education and communication. Other apps created by the team include Fuzel Collage, Woodpost, Wikly, and KeepShot.