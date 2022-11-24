Kodansha's Secret Manga Of Netflix Anime In February 2023 Solicits

Kodansha is the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republish their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical February 2023 solicits and solicitations mostly for May , but a few other months as well. And that includes their Free Comic Book Day title which will include an adaptation of a Netflix anime that meant to have been announced at Anime NYC… any idea which one? Akuma Kun?

FCBD 2023 KODANSHA ALL AGES GOLD SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC220012

Get a sneak preview of the manga adaptation of a worldwide Netflix hit (to be announced at Anime NYC), and of the adorable, all-ages doggy manga Lovely Muco!

Preview Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 0

FCBD 2023 KODANSHA SHAMAN KING FLOWERS DEMON SCHOOL SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC220031

(W) Osamu Nishi, Hiroyuki Takei (A) Osamu Nishi, Hiroyuki Takei

Two of the hottest new shonen manga in one sampler! The ghosts, gods, spirits, and zombies return in SHAMAN KING:FLOWERS, the sequel to the smash hit SHAMAN KING. In Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun a boy sold into the Netherworld must survive a demon's education.

Preview Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 0

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221916

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 05 (

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221917

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 10.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221918

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221919

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 04 VOL 7-9

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221920

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders… Includes volumes 10-12 of the Fire Force manga.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 19 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221921

(W) Kenji Inoue (A / CA) Kimitake Yoshioka

After graduating from an all-boys' high school, Iori Kitahara moves away from home to go to college in a seaside town. He's eager to start a new chapter in his life-one filled with dreams of reinventing himself, meeting beautiful girls, and reveling in his youth. But when his new abode is his uncle's dive shop, Iori's college debut doesn't turn out as glamorously as he planned! Can Iori keep himself afloat, or will the booze-fueled antics of his university's diving club wash him away?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221922

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

After his untimely death as the hardest-working salary man in Japan, Luciel is reincarnated into the magical fantasy world Galdardia. Always the man with a plan, he recreates himself to be a healer, and sets about making his way in the world. But while Luciel knows a thing or two about making money, he knows absolutely nothing about Galdardia. Will his good heart and great work ethic be enough to make him… The Great Cleric?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221923

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

I CROSSED DRESSED FOR IRL MEETUP GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221924

"Cocoa" has made three best friends in her monthly meetup group, and girls get together every month to quell their sweet tooths by meeting up at the cutest and trendiest new dessert cafés. Cocoa is in it for the sweets-really!-but she's also harboring a few secrets: Not only does Cocoa have a crush on another one of the girls in the group, Opera, but she's actually a guy named Satoshi who's been cross-dressing in order to attend the all-girl group! During one meetup, things come to a head when Opera discovers that Cocoa is cross-dressing-and to Cocoa's surprise, Opera confesses that he is too! But Cocoa realizes that his attraction to Opera is more than clothing-deep, and as the two grow closer, they'll learn more about each other-and their own selves-than they could have ever imagined.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 16.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 15 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221925

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A / CA) Akinari Nao

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school-he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 10.99

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221926

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Yoi Takiguchi's long legs, deep voice, and handsome face are the perfect recipe for an attractive guy-until people realize she is, in fact, a girl. Dubbed a "prince" by her peers since childhood, Yoi has all but given up on being seen as anything else. That is, until she bumps into Ichimura-sempai, the school's other prince (who's a he) and gets a taste of what it feels like to be seen for her true self. The story of the two high school princes starts here!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221927

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At her high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221928

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act… and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 10.99

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221929

(W) Masamichi Sato

Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn… until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He's a part of an elite society called the "Seekers," created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide, ones that will change each other's very lives.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221930

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny! Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a new story in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, but can be enjoyed totally on its own!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221931

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A) Hiroyuki Takei

Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects-his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221932

(W) Yuhki Kamatani (A / CA) Yuhki Kamatani

Yutaka Aoi is sweet, sensitive, and loves singing… so much so that he can't help but be brought to tears whenever he listens to beautiful music. He also has a talent few boys have: he can sing soprano. So when Yukata overhears his middle school's choir group perform, he can't resist joining in. Inspired by the angelic sound of Yukata's voice, the choir eagerly accepts him into their ranks. But when Yukata's voice begins to change as he enters puberty, the journey ahead will be one of self-discovery and reflection for not only himself, but also for those around him.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SIGN OF AFFECTION GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221933

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Yuki, who's always been deaf, is used to communicating with sign language and her phone. But she's not used to English, so when a tourist from overseas asks for directions, she nearly panics… until a handsome stranger steps in to help. His name is Itsuomi, and it turns out he's a friend of a friend. A charismatic globetrotter, Itsuomi speaks three languages, but he's never had a deaf friend. The two feel drawn to each other and plan a date on a romantic winter's night, but Yuki's friend is afraid that she might be setting herself up to get hurt. Could this be something real? Or will these feelings melt away with the snow?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SWEAT AND SOAP BOX SET VOL 02 (AUG228883)

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221934

(W) Kintetsu Yamada (A) Kintetsu Yamada

Asako's living her dream, working at the toiletry maker Liliadrop. But she has a secret: The reason she loves the company so much is that she's ashamed of her body odor, and their soap is the only thing that's ever helped her. So when the company's lead product developer, a perfuming genius, approaches her in the lobby and wonders what "that smell" is, she's terrified-but could it be that he likes it? That he likes her? And most surprising of all, she might just like him back? This premium-quality box set includes the final five volumes of the series, plus an exclusive personal case of paper soap (yes, actual soap)!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 64.95

TOPPU GP GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221935

(W) Kosuke Fujishima (A / CA) Kosuke Fujishima

Toppu faces off against his rival Takadai in his first race on a wet track, but a mishap on the track puts them both in last place. Each boy is trying to claw his way back into contention for the victory, but when it comes down to the last corner, who will have bested both his opponent and the road racer's greatest enemy: the rain?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221936

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him-in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger-to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop… this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 10.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221937

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April. Get up and join the Wandance!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221938

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG GN VOL 07 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221939

(W) Eku Takeshima (A) Eku Takeshima

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what "love" really means…

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221940

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Will Serfort dreams of keeping his promise to a childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard's Tower. However, he is unable to cast even the simplest of spells, leaving him to fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy. As if that weren't enough, he finds himself putting his sword skills to the test against a bullying professor!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WOTAKOI LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU ART WORKS SC

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221941

(W) Teki Yatsuda (A) Teki Yatsuda

The official art book of the bestselling manga series that inspired the hit anime! Are you an otaku in love with Wotakoi? Complete your collection with the official art book based on Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku. Includes concept art and color illustrations not available anywhere else, plus lengthy interviews with the author Fujita about creating the characters and story, premiering the comic online, and Wotakoi's long journey to becoming an international bestseller. Includes over 100 pages of exclusive color artwork and behind-the-scenes details never before seen in English.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 22.99

YAKUZAS BIAS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC221942

(W) Teki Yatsuda (A) Teki Yatsuda

A yakuza enforcer becomes the gang world's biggest K-pop stan in this cult comedy manga that went from webcomic to sleeper hit in Japan! Takeru is one of the top lieutenants in the feared yakuza outfit the Oshio-gumi. He lives his life by the code of the Japanese underworld, where nothing is more important than loyalty, and ties between soldiers and their aniki are sacred bonds. Takeru's never had time for hobbies… until the boss's only daughter Megumi drags him to a K-pop concert, and he sees the glittering, charismatic Jun for the first time. Smitten like a new recruit on his first job, Takeru plunges into fandom with the solemnity and passion only a true man who walks the way of the yakuza could muster.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 18

VERTICAL COMICS

DEC222032

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But – much to his surprise – she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called "crab" took away all her weight… Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.95

MISS MIYAZEN WOULD LOVE TO GET CLOSER TO YOU GN VOL 04

VERTICAL COMICS

DEC222033

(W) Taka Aki (A / CA) Taka Aki

Sakura Miyazen and Shota Matsubayashi are two classmates that are polar opposites: Miyazen, the high-class pretty girl, and Matsubayashi, the scary-looking delinquent guy. Oblivious to each other's feelings, they actually want to get to know each other but can't seem to communicate properly!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.95

TWILIGHT OUT OF FOCUS GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

DEC222034

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

Second-years Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo make three promises: 1) That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend, 2) That Hisashi will never think of Mao "in that way," and 3) That they'll always knock before entering, in case someone is having some "private time." The two's ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but life is never as simple as it should be, and some things are not so easily promised…

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.95

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 20 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

DEC222035

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

From the James Tripee Award-winning author, Fumi Yoshinaga, comes a casual romance between two 40-year-old men and the many meals they share together. A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.95

MAIDENS BOOKSHELF SURGERY ROOM (MR)

VERTICAL INC

DEC222036

(W) Kyouka Izumi (A) Honojirotowoji

The Maiden's Bookshelf series continues with this eerie classic from the great Izumi Kyoka. "But you couldn't have known!" A mysterious encounter in the surgery room leads back down the paths of memory, after a young woman refuses anaesthetic to protect her secret… Izumi Kyoka's 1895 classic is a mysterious, wrenching tale of doomed love.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 19.95

MY UNIQUE SKILL MAKES ME OP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

VERTICAL INC

DEC222037

(W) Nazuna Miki (A / CA) Subachi

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting off whatever they drop-food, money, items, and more. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of…until he learns he has otherworldly drop luck that brings him never-before-seen items! Suddenly his luck turns around… or does it?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 14.95

