Krypto's Own January The 6th Insurrection Moment? (Superman Spoilers)

This week's Superman: Son-Of Kal-El #12 by Tom Taylor and Cian Tormey from DC Comics sees the return of Krypto the Superdog, as Jonathan Kent and Jay Nakamura take their international battle against slavery and oppression to Capitol Hill, where American politicians are being blackmailed by the island nation of Gamorra and President Bendis – I mean Bendix, sorry I keep doing that. And discovering which of the elected political representatives are debasing the democratic process and susceptible to outside influence. What relevance this may have to current events being televised by almost all American news stations, is down to you.

Of course, while Jonathan Kent and Jay Nakamura have their own way of dealing with things, speaking softly, putting their hands put like they are in Jurassic World, and also filming everything that's going on, Krypto the Superdog is another beast entirely. Literally, of course.

Maybe he just wants to hang Mike Pence? Or anyone else comparable in the near vicinity?

Remember, gods don't kill people, superpeople kill people. Okay, I know, I'm British, I have no idea what I am talking about. But maybe by picking up Superman: Son Of Kal-El #12 tomorrow I might get myself a clue? Or maybe I'll keep watching American news waiting for someone else to say something insanely ridiculous. I don't usually have to wait for long. Maybe introducing Krypto might speed things up?

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #12 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Lex Luthor and President Bendix have joined forces to unleash the Gamorra Corps on Superman…and put a stop to the first son of the Last Son of Krypton once and for all. But a new hero has joined the fight…and he's going to use that tin-can suit like a chew toy if Luthor isn't careful. Welcome back, Krypto. Who's a good boy?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/14/2022