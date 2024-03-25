Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Deathcathlon, kyle baker, Tardigrade

Kyle Baker's Tardigrade, Deathcathlon & Fine Art Gallery For Free

Kyle Baker is republishing You Are Here, I Die At Midnight and new work Deathcathlon, Fine Art Gallery and Tardigrade for free, if you want

Kyle Baker is a master cartoonist, both in writing and art. His early graphic novel The Cowboy Wally Show remains one of the greatest graphic novels ever created, Why I Hate Saturn remains very popular, Nat Turner is in all god on library bookshelves, while his legacy is also established with titles such as DC's The Shadow, Marvel's Captain America: Truth: Red White And Black. He is now self-republishing his old world such as You Are Here and I Die At Midnight through Amazon and direct as Edgy Romcom or Viverra. Two volumes of his new Deathcathlon in the BD album fashion, as well as his Fine Art Gallery. And all are wonderful examples of comic book finery. But nothing gives you as much bang for your half-a-buck as his recent graphic novel Tardigrade. A monster-fighting book in the 1950s style, it's a 94-page hardcover for $23. But if you are willing to go digital, it's a mere $8.99 on Kindle in the USA, and a pittance of 49 pence on Kindle in the UK. Whatever price you pay, that is a score for a new graphic novel from a master of the form. But he has also uploaded the entire thing for free onto his website as well. Something he seems to have done with the shorter Deathcathlon Volume 1 and 2, his Fine Art Gallery, I Die At Midnight and You Are Here.

But you can also pay extra to get Kyle Baker signed copies, or copies with individual sketches by Kyle Baker on the inside page. You pays your money (or not) and you takes your choice. Here's a look at Tardigrade, and other new work from BAker.

"NOTHING ON EARTH CAN KILL IT. KILLING IT IS THEIR JOB.

Every day, Wilhelmina Wannamaker is surrounded by the most powerful, wealthy, and glamorous people in the world, and they all ignore her. As the official President's Exterminator, in charge of pest control for the White House and the USA, "Willie" is mocked as a "bug hunter" by the Secret Service agents who work in the Oval Office alongside her. Willie dreams of seeing even a fraction of the respect and admiration everyone else in Washington DC seems to enjoy except her."

"Superhuman smokeshow Agent Alpha is a recent transfer to the Secret Service. Once an elite trainer for Special Ops, his job was preparing civilians for dangerous military and space work. When a crew of his trainees was killed in a spaceship explosion, Alpha was stripped of his training position and became a bodyguard in the Oval Office. Now, he's just a chiseled brooding warrior with massive biceps and a haunted past. Also, recently single."

"When humanity is threatened by a gigantic indestructible space monster that eats fishing boats, a loophole in the US Constitution reveals that the task of destroying the creature falls to Wilhelmina, The President's Exterminator. The president offers Alpha a chance to redeem himself and get his old job back by training Willie to lead a military-level pest control operation on a battleship. The catch: Alpha must not reveal the fate of his last trainees to Willie."

"As Willie and Alpha wage a brain-boggling bombastic battle for the fate of humanity packed with twists, terror, thrills, and tenacity, will their growing camaraderie and grudging respect evolve into passion? Or will their dark obsessions, insecurities, and secrets conquer them both and doom the human race?"

And here's a look at Deathcathlon volumes 1 and 2, and the Fine Art Gallery.

Deathcathlon: Book 1: They Just Wanted It More Hardcover – December 1, 2021

by Viverra, Kyle J Baker

So what if nobody likes her and everyone wants her to fail? Detective Shakuntala Mahoney, the Last Honest Cop in the Most Corrupt Precinct is poised for a career-defining bust that will demolish the sports-rigging mafia in the city of Los Serafines. So what if her own team is sabotaging her and helping the bad guys? She'd rather be right than liked. Rules are rules and cheaters are cheaters. Only her obsession matters: Destroying the mafia.

She never counted on the brooding sinewy stranger with a haunted past who shatters the detective's brilliant plans in an instant. An intriguing broad-muscled rogue who slaughters all of Mahoney's suspects using sports equipment then vanishes into the night like a chiseled rugged ghost with a secret torment locked away in a hardened heart.

Someone's wiping out the mafia, and it isn't Mahoney. She's finally found the only other person in this crooked town who shares her obsession, and he's a damned serial killer. A damned hot serial killer doing the job she dreams the broken system would allow her to do. It definitely shouldn't matter that he's a world-famous athlete worth a fortune. The Last Honest cop will not tolerate vigilantism, especially if it screws up her promotion.

Rules are rules. Cheating is cheating. But the heart wants what the heart wants. A slow burn enemies-to-lovers romantic suspense graphic novel series overflowing with heart-pumping action, forbidden desire, hate, love, loss, and redemption.

Deathcathlon: Book 2: It's A Game Of Inches Hardcover – November 1, 2022

by Viverra, Kyle J Baker

Detective Shakuntala Mahoney pursues the Murderous Multi-Medalist as he continues to challenge the supremacy of the sports-rigging cartel. The front office raves about him.

In an adrenaline-charged cat-and-mouse chase through the high-speed world of competitive sports and the luxury compounds of organized crime, Mahoney uncovers the Horrifying hunk's hidden secret past. When she catches him, can she trust herself to put duty first?

Meanwhile, the villainous Don escalates his biggest criminal scheme ever. It involves his deadly runner and exploding insoles.

The wall-to-wall pulse-quickening goosebump-inducing toe-curling thrill ride continues in Deathcathlon Vol.2: It's A Game Of Inches

Viverra Fine Art Gallery: Exhibitions 2023 Hardcover – August 1, 2023

by Kyle J Baker

VIVERRA FINE ART GALLERY EXHIBITIONS 2023 explores selected works on paper by illustrator Kyle Baker dating from 1986 to 2023, executed in a range of media, from pen and ink drawings to paintings in oil, acrylic, and gouache.

While most of these artworks were created for print publication in newspapers, magazines, and comic books, this collection contains images painstakingly scanned from the original artworks, to ensure the finest possible reproduction. Many of these full-color paintings can finally be seen for the first time without the text that obscured portions in their original publications. Earlier black and white artwork dating back as far as 1986 was scanned in color so that corrections, blue pencils, and paste-overs that were not previously visible in the original printings allow you a look at the process behind the scenes.

In 2020, when physical spaces were no longer available to display art, the Viverra Fine Art Gallery was hastily launched online as a 3d "space" simulating the gallery experience. Born of desperation, the first exhibition was successful enough to encourage us to fix the bugs, streamline the interface, and Put On More Shows. This is the first exhibition catalog published by Viverra Fine Art Editions, with many more planned for the future.

This book was produced using premium quality color printing and is bound in hardcover, ensuring collectors will treasure this volume for years to come.

