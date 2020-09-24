Lanna Souvanny Draws Marvel's New Spider-Man Origin

Lanna Souvanny is a French artist living in Vancouver, Canada. Last year, she co-created the comic Noah Zark with Mark Waid, which appeared in the Steel Cage comic book published by Ahoy Comics, and is currently working on the ongoing series spinning out of that. However at the end of the year, she may be getting another profile boost, drawing a new origin of Spider-Man – and Thanos.

From 2010 to 2018, she worked for the French event company TGS Evenements, creating all their visual communication campaigns and all of the mascot family for their pop culture events, including two published comic books, A Pix Story and A Pix Adventure.

After that, Laura Souvanny worked at animation studio TAT Productions on the movie, Les Aventures de Pil, as a Character Designer and Background 2D Artist, as well as creating variant covers for Steven Universe at Boom Studios, and My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic at IDW Publishing.

In IDW's December 2020 solicitations she is the artist on a new series, Marvel Action: Origins written by cartoonist and letterer, Chris Elipolous, re-telling Marvel Comics origin stories, and beginning with Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Thanos. The PR on the title has been restricted for now, but we have been able to sneak out a look at her Spider-Man designs.

Marvel Comics has been outsourcing a line of Kids-aimed titles through IDW Publishing, who have also been publishing them as mini-comics in foil packs found in Target. But they have also proved collectable for some, with the first appearance of a Yellow Hulk in Marvel Action: Avengers selling for a pretty penny. And Kyle Baker telling Black Panther stories asks the question why Marvel never thought to do that…

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! t=First up: a science exhibit and a spider bite change Peter Parker's life forever when he becomes Spider-Man! And if that weren't enough-find out what set Thanos on his path of conquest!

