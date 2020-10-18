Last-Minute Death Metal #3 Third Printing Greg Capullo Cover For FOC

It's a late-night Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 special. Because tonight is the Final Order Cut-Off for DC Comics titles through UCS Comic Distributors, Lunar Distribution and Diamond UK. And someone at DC Comics had realised that there's the third printing of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo up for FOC, and no one had showed off what the cover looked like. So they managed to get the black-and-white version and threw it up, just in the nick of time…

Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 cover, first in pencil…

Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 cover in ink…

And the colour version is yet to come.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6) 3RD PTG GREG CAPULLO VAR

Written by: Scott Snyder

Art by: Greg Capullo

Cover Art by: Greg Capullo

Pages: 32

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin!

Release Date: 11/10/2020

FOC Date: 10/18/2020 11:59:59 PM

Retail : $4.99

Oh and go on, while we are here, Frank Cho's cover for Punchline #1…

Peach Momoko's cover for Rorschach #2.

And Rafael Grampa's cover for Death Metal: Infinite Hours Exxxtreme

PUNCHLINE SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B FRANK CHO CARD STOCK VAR

Spinning out of the pages of "The Joker War" comes the first solo book starring the blockbuster new character Punchline. As she faces the consequences for her role in "The Joker War," the story of how Alexis Kaye became Punchline will take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman. It's a terrifying tale so big it demanded an oversize special issue!

Release Date: 11/10/2020

Writer(s): James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

Artist(s): Mirka Andolfo

Cover Artist(s): Frank Cho

Price: $5.99

RORSCHACH #2 (OF 12) CVR B PEACH MOMOKO VAR

What's the connection between an aging comic book artist and Rorschach? That's the question the detective investigating the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate must answer. Wil Myerson, a reclusive artist known for his pirate comics, went from drawing the adventures of Pontius Pirate and the Citizen to working with a mysterious young woman hellbent on making sense of a post-Watchmen world. Somewhere in the life of Wil Myerson lies the key to learning more about Rorschach.Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King teams with rising star artist Jorge Fornés to delve into backroom maneuvering and political corruption in a story that asks how far a man with ideals will go to make them a reality.

Release Date: 11/17/2020

Category: Comics

Writer(s): Tom King

Artist(s): Jorge Fornes

Cover Artist(s): Peach Momoko

Price: $4.99

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL INFINITE HOURS EXXXTREME #1 (ONE SHOT) INC 1:25 RAFAEL GRAMPA VAR

Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour! It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!

Release Date: 11/10/2020

Category: Comics

Writer(s): Various

Artist(s): Various

Cover Artist(s): Rafael Grampa

Price: $5.99