LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Two weeks ago Bleeding Cool reported that Batman/Catwoman #6 by Tom King and Clay Mann originally delayed from this month's original schedule until the 27th of July. It has now been delayed another three weeks until the 17th of August. While Superman Son of Kal-El #1 has also slipped a couple of weeks from the 13th of July to the 27th.

LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1
LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann
As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman's actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this feline's ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Mann's final word on the Bat/Cat romance!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/17/2021

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms
Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.