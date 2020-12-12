LATE: Warhammer 40K, US Agent, Black Widow and Chris Claremont...

We recently looked at the late schedules of Immortal Hulk, Non-Stop Spider-Man and Children Of The Atom at Marvel, but there are plenty of other titles suffering similar fates. Now when reporting such delays on Bleeding Cool, we usually don't bother with comics that have slipped one, two or three weeks, only when they are a month or more late. So don't expect mention of King In Black: Namor #3, Captain Marvel #25, New Mutants #15 or Strange Academy #7, those are all still coming out in the month they were promised.

But Chris Claremont Anniversary Special has slipped from the 16th of December 2020 to the 13th of January 2021.

Marvel #4 was solicited for June 2020 and is now coming out on the 27th of January 2021.

King In Black: Return Of Valkyries #2 and King In Black: Black Knight #1 were solicited for January but are both late, now coming out on the 3rd of February.

Legend Of Shang-Chi #1 was also solicited for January, now coming out for the 3rd of February.

Captain America #27 and Wolverine: Black White & Blood #3 were solicited for January, now out on the 10th of February. Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #4 was solicited for February, now out on the 10th of March 2021.

Power Pack #3 and Taskmaster #3, both solicited for June 2020, are now out on the 10th of February 2021. Taskmaster #4 was solicited for February 2021, is now out on the 10th of March 2021.

Black Widow #5 and Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1 both solicited for January are now out on the 17th of February 2021.

Captain Marvel: Marvel Snapshots #1 was solicited for June 2020 and is now out on the 24th of February 2021.

Magnificent Ms Marvel #18 and US Agent #3, solicited for January are now both late, out on the 24th of February 2021. US Agent #4 was solicited for February and is now out on the 31st of March 2021.

Warhammer 40K: Marneus Calgar #4 solicited for January is now out on the 24th of February 2021. And Warhammer 40K: Marneus Calgar #5 solicited for February is now out on the 31st of March 2021.

So you may be waiting a little longer for your next chapter. But at least you now have a better idea about when it might be published.