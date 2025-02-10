Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: chispa, scout comics

The Return of Latine Comics Imprint, Chispa, from AMP in April 2025

The return of latine comics imprint, Chispa, previously from Scout Comics but now from AMP in April, with Rosario #1.

Article Summary Chispa Comics returns in April 2025 under AMP Comics, starting with Rosario #1 by Alan Trezza and Hugo Petrus.

Originally launched by Scout Comics in 2021, Chispa faced challenges as Scout reduced its publishing efforts.

Chispa Comics, now with AMP, continues to spotlight Latine voices and stories in the comic book world.

Rosario #1 explores magical twin sisters, blending mystical tales with a cinematic storyline connection.

In 2021, Scout Comics launched a Latine comic book imprint in partnership with the indie Los Angeles production company Mucho Mas Media, as Chispa Comics, at that year's New York Comic Con, with Attack at Acapulco: A Black Demon Tale. David Bowles, Hector Rodriguez III, Javier Chapa and creative director Phillip Braun initially oversaw the imprint. Scout president James Haick III said, "We here at Scout couldn't be more excited about partnering with the amazing team at Mucho Mas Media. We can't wait to share the exciting plans and titles we have coming out for Chispa. This is the beginning of something very special." The line also published the likes of The Fantastic Flame, by Alex Segura, Chantel Acevedo and Richard Ortiz; Thanks! –Romina by Giulie Speziani; the limited series Dial "F" for Foodie by Aaron Duran; Mashbone & Grifty by Oscar Garza and Rolando Esquivel; and Catrina's Caravan, a horror anthology edited by David Bowles and Hector Rodriguez III.

However, last year Scout Comics was hit by outrage from their own comic book creators over the handling of contracts, payments, and schedules, which saw Scout Comics reduce and then suspend their publishing programme. But it seems that Chispa Comics will live on, now as an imprint from AMP Comics, the publisher from Joshua Starnes, Joshua Malkin, Dan Handfield and David Byrne, behind titles such as Love Struck, Family Time, Lost Boy and Never Wars. With their solicits and solicitations in the most recent Diamond Previews. With Rosario #1 by Alan Trezza and Hugo Petrus, due to be published in April 2025.

ROSARIO ORIGINS #1 (MR)

AMP COMICS – CHISPA

FEB251360

(W) Alan Trezza (A) Hugo Petrus (CA) Vincenzo Sansone

Two young twin sisters, Griselda and Ximenia, are part of a family of curanderas, known as the "Sisters of the Crescent Moon." They possess magical abilities and are prohibited from conjuring dark magic… until Ximena succumbs to temptation. Now, Griselda must embark on a perilous journey to stop her twin's sinister transformation. Read the origin story of the terrifying feature film starring David Dastmalchian (Suicide Squad's Polka-Dot Man)!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!