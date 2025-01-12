Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-23, x-men

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2 Preview: Claws vs. Sais in NYC Showdown

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2 hits stores this Wednesday. Can Wolverine and Daredevil team up to stop a terrorist plot in NYC, or will mutant-human relations take another hit?

Article Summary Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2 releases January 15, 2025, diving into a gripping NYC showdown.

Wolverine and Daredevil unite to thwart a terrorist plot amid rising mutant-human tension.

Will Laura's claws and Daredevil's sais clash, or save the day amidst chaotic NYC?

IS NYC BIG ENOUGH FOR WOLVERINE AND DAREDEVIL?! WOLVERINE is back in New York City! And what crosses her claws but the sais of none other than DAREDEVIL, WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR?! Fear and hatred of mutants is at an all-time high, and if Laura can't sniff out a terrorist plot before its unveiling, humans will die and mutants will be to blame! Can Laura solve the mystery in time?

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621032900211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621032900216 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900217 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2 EMA LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900221 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900231 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2 ROMY JONES FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

