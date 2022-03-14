Laurel Snyder & Trung Le Nguyen Create Fairy Hunter Graphic Memoir

Fairy Hunter is a new upcoming graphic memoir written by Laurel Snyder and drawn by Trung Le Nguyen. The graphic novel memoir about Snyder's life between age eight and ten, when she believed in fairies and hunted for them constantly, though everyone told her they weren't real. At eight, Laurel wasn't sure what "real" was anymore—not her parents' disintegrating marriage, and not the flashes of light and colour that swirled around her, that nobody else could see—until a new friend, and poetry, taught her how to keep believing. Melissa Manlove at Chronicle Books has bought world rights to Fairy Hunter, which will be published in the autumn of 2025.

Laurel Snyder is the author of many children's books, including Swan, Hungry Jim, and Charlie & Mouse, which won the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award. A graduate of the Iowa Writers? Workshop, Laurel teaches creative writing at Hamline University and lives with her family in Atlanta, GA. Her new choose-your-own-adventure book Endlessly Ever After is out in April.

Trung Le Nguyen is a Vietnamese-American comic book artist and writer from Minnesota. He was born in a refugee camp somewhere in the Philippine province of Palawan. Trung's first original graphic novel, The Magic Fish, was published in 2020 through Random House Graphic, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It won two Harvey Awards. Trung has also contributed work for DC Comics, Oni Press, Boom! Studios, and Image Comics.

On Twitter, Laurel Snyder stated "Fairy Hunter grew out of my school visits! It's the story all my other books have been dancing towards, all along. "Fairy Hunter: the truth and other stories" is a memoir that grew out of my school visits, out of the story I found myself telling kids when they wanted to know how I started writing, and why I kept doing it. Each time I told my own story, I remembered more details, more moments, and I understood myself a little better. I'm so grateful to the school communities that gave me the space to find my way. Then Melissa Manlove asked me to write it down, and when I said I didn't know how, she disagreed with me, challenged me, gave me a contract for this strange form I'd never attempted. Luckily, I got to sit in on a @geneluenyang lecture or two… And as I worked on the manuscript, I realized that this is the story I started trying to tell when I was 8, long before I published. It's the story I've been telling all along. The story all my work springs from. On the one hand, I'm a little scared to share this book with the world. I'm generally super thick-skinned about reviews, but I know that this will be tender, vulnerable in a new way. That having my actual life reviewed and evaluated will be different. On the other hand, I think I can say that it's the best thing I've ever written, and I don't care what anyone thinks about it at all. I've never felt this way before, but it's almost like I've emptied myself with this one. I put everything that mattered on the page, wrote a book just for Laurel Snyder, and did her justice. She'd be proud of me. *She'd* love this book. That's a really really good feeling."

Laurel Snyder's agent Tina Dubois at ICM Partners and Trung Le Nguyen's agent Kate McKean at Howard Morhaim Literary Agency represented the pair.

Chronicle Books is an independent publisher based in San Francisco. The company was established in 1967 by Phelps Dewey, an executive with Chronicle Publishing Company, then-publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle. In 1999 it was bought by Nion McEvoy, great-grandson of M. H. de Young, founder of the Chronicle, from other family members who were selling off the company's assets. At the time Chronicle Books had a staff of 130 and published 300 books per year, with a catalogue of more than 1,000 books. In 2000 McEvoy set up the McEvoy Group as a holding company.