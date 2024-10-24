Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bad Egg, LaurenZSide

LaurenZSide Is Publishing Her Graphic Novel, Going Under, With Bad Egg

At New York Comic Con, Bad Egg Comics announced a new graphic novel from YouTuber LaurenZSide called Going Under

At New York Comic Con, Bad Egg Comics announced a new graphic novel from YouTuber LaurenZSide called Going Under. The story was created by LaurenZside and H.E. Caldwell but actually written by Kelley Skovron, with art and cover by Nel Robinson and letters and design by Jeff Powell.

"From superstar creator LaurenZside comes Going Under! Meet Lauren, a fairly normal high school senior, navigating the ins-and-outs of life at 18. With finals, college applications, and the unknown worlds of adulthood on the horizon, Lauren is grateful for her family, her close friends, and her love of all things spooky! But, when school starts and everything begins to change, how will Lauren find stability when nothing is as it seems?"

Bad Egg was co-founded by Charlie White, who goes by the name MoistCr1TiKaL on YouTube. A signing at NYCC with fellow author JackSepticEye saw big lines. Not Peach Momoko big, but still big. LaurenZSide posted, "It's official! I'm working on a Graphic Novel called Going Under that's coming out Spring of 2025! You can Pre-Order it TODAY by going to http://badegg.co and as a thank you for ordering early, you can use code BadEggNYCC15 for 15% off your order for a limited time! It's a CUTE yet CREEPY story/world filled with Internet Creepypastas and scary Urban Legends!"

LaurenZSide originally joined YouTube in 2007 as a vlogging and skit channel but stopped when she left for college. In 2013, she started back up her LaurenzSide YouTube account as a comedic gaming channel. Her most popular videos include her 24 HOUR Living As My Sim Challenge video as well as her Trollcraft Minecraft Modded Multiplayer Survival Series videos. She currently has 9.28 million subscribers on YouTube. Bad Egg specialises in partnering directly with content creators to develop their ideas into comics, graphic novels, merchandise, and animation.

