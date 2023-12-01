Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #140, failsafe, Zur-Enn-Arrh

Leaked Batman #140 Reveals Truth Behind Zur-En-Arrh (Spoilers)

Next week sees the publication of Batman #140 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, promising the big fight between Batman and The Joker.

Batspoilers of course. Next week sees the publication of Batman #140 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, promising the big fight between Batman and The Joker from the Mindbomb storyline. But just how real is it? As the solicit reads, "It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done?"

Bleeding Cool has run some Big Batman Gossip over just what Zur-En-Arrh, the backup personality that Bruce Wayne stored inside himself for emergencies, now gone rogue and creating Failsafe robots, undermining his relationship with Catwoman and the Robins, will be doing next.

Getting beaten by the main Batman, it seems, even if it's only happening in his head. But maybe it's not? Let's pull back and get the bigger picture… quite literally.

This page-and-a-bit leaked online last night and seems to show a Batman free of Zur-En-Arrh but then waking up on a medical table. Bleeding Cool gossip suggested that Zur-En-Arrh may have found its way out of Bruce Wayne's head and into the very Failsafe robot it once built to take down Batman in a time of emergency. This would certainly match that.

Is that what was actually going on during Batman's battle of the mind? Is Failsafe back as Bleeding Cool rumoured? Only this page is in the world right now it seems, but there will likely be plenty more to come… Batman #140 will be published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

