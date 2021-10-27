Legendary Answers Why They Have To Kickstarter The Dune Graphic Novel

Earlier this week, Legendary Comics announced a Kickstarter for a graphic novel adaptation of the movie version of Dune, ahead of the announcement that Dune would be getting its Part Two as a movie. Some wondered how Legendary could afford to a) make the first movie and b) make a second but c) not have the funding to publish a graphic novel. In the comments, the campaign has been doing its best to answer,

The graphic novel is certainly being released into retail but campaigns like these are the only way we can give back extras to the fans like the free stretch goals or many of the other items that will be made in very limited supply and are exclusive to this campaign, or be able to offer this many variant covers! We hope you find some stuff you like! Most of the items in this campaign are exclusive to the Kickstarter and take time to produce. Without knowing final order numbers, which we won't have until the surveys are complete, it's not possible to go into production. Following what in most cases is a 30 day production schedule we're allowing another 60 days to get everything to the warehouse given the current supply chain crisis, and then additional time to get the packages out to you given the delays in shipping that have been happening. It's possible we'll be ahead of schedule, but we want to properly set expectations for how long it takes to create the premium products we're offering here and get them to you :)

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/legendarycomics/dune-official-graphic-novel

They already have over $56,000 on a $10,000 goal from 462 backers.

Legendary Comics, in cooperation with Herbert Properties, LLC, announced today the official movie graphic novel based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune, the critically acclaimed film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal bestselling book from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Both the graphic novel and the film, currently in theaters worldwide, tell the epic hero's journey of Paul Atreides (played by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet). Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, adapted by writer Lilah Sturges (Legendary Comics' The Science of Ghost, Lumberjanes) with art by Drew Johnson (Legendary Comics' Godzilla: Aftershock and Godzilla Dominion) and colors by digital painter Zid (Legendary Comics' Kingdom Kong) and colorist Niezam, features beautiful artwork that brings the cinematic vision of Dune to the world of sequential art. Limited editions of the graphic novel are now available for pre-order today exclusively on Kickstarter, with the book trade edition to follow. Both editions are set to be released in February of 2022, and fans can now pre-order all editions.

Partnering with Rocketship Entertainment, the limited-edition Kickstarter releases of Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel feature four distinct covers. Comic legend Bill Sienkiewicz, who created the original Dune comic for Marvel in 1984, returns to the Dune universe to contribute the cover for the graphic novel. Three additional variant covers from Drew Johnson and Zid, U.K. illustrator and comic artist John Ridgway (2000 AD, Hellblazer, Doctor Who), and comic legend Tim Sale (Batman: The Long Halloween, Superman: For all Seasons) will also be available. Exclusive merchandise and collectibles will also be offered through Kickstarter.

