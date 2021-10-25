Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid Adapt New Dune Film As Graphic Novel

I have literally got out of seeing the movie Dune in IMAX at the London BFI IMAX cinema – and can't imagine it having as much of an impact on a smaller screen. But what about on the printed page, held close to my face? Because as I get on the train home, I learn that Legendary Comics, the comics imprint of Legendary who made the movie, is to adapt their movie adaptation by Denis Villeneuve of the novel by Frank Herbert, into a graphic novel. Written by Lilah Sturges, drawn by Drew Johnson, coloured by Zid and will use the likenesses of the actors in the film. Even as Boom Studios have the rights to publish comics based directly on the novels. It's a war of license adaptations. The book will be Kickstartered by Legendary which, yes, I know is weird but it's been a weird year.

Legendary Comics, in cooperation with Herbert Properties, LLC, announced today the official movie graphic novel based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune, the critically acclaimed film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal bestselling book from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Both the graphic novel and the film, currently in theaters worldwide, tell the epic hero's journey of Paul Atreides (played by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet). Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, adapted by writer Lilah Sturges (Legendary Comics' The Science of Ghost, Lumberjanes) with art by Drew Johnson (Legendary Comics' Godzilla: Aftershock and Godzilla Dominion) and colors by digital painter Zid (Legendary Comics' Kingdom Kong) and colorist Niezam, features beautiful artwork that brings the cinematic vision of Dune to the world of sequential art. Limited editions of the graphic novel are now available for pre-order today exclusively on Kickstarter, with the book trade edition to follow. Both editions are set to be released in February of 2022, and fans can now pre-order all editions at https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/legendarycomics/dune- official-graphic-novel.

Partnering with Rocketship Entertainment, the limited-edition Kickstarter releases of Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel feature four distinct covers. Comic legend Bill Sienkiewicz, who created the original Dune comic for Marvel in 1984, returns to the Dune universe to contribute the cover for the graphic novel. Three additional variant covers from Drew Johnson and Zid, U.K. illustrator and comic artist John Ridgway (2000 AD, Hellblazer, Doctor Who), and comic legend Tim Sale (Batman: The Long Halloween, Superman: For all Seasons) will also be available. Exclusive merchandise and collectibles will also be offered through Kickstarter.

"As a fan of both the book and our film, I wanted to bring Denis Villeneuve's amazing vision and this all-star cast to the world of comics, and with the cooperation of Brian Herbert and Herbert Properties, LLC, we have done just that with an amazing group of creators," said Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune, based on Frank Herbert's seminal novel, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive. The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Lilah Sturges is the writer of numerous comics, including the PRISM Award winning Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, The Magicians and Legendary Comics' upcoming The Science of Ghosts, as well as many other titles from DC, Marvel, IDW, and others. She lives in Austin, Texas with two daughters and two cats. Drew Johnson has been a professional illustrator for over 20 years, working on comics such as Wonder Woman, Wonder Waman '77, Sensation Comics, Supergirl, The Authority, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, Spider-Man, Fantastic 4, GI Joe, Star Wars, Tomb Raider, & many more. Drew's contributions to Legendary Comics' Monsterverse include illustrating Godzilla: Aftershock, the official graphic novel prequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla Dominion, the official graphic novel prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as contributing the cover art on the final issue of the Kong: Skull Island series. Zid was born 2 days after Christmas in 1983, he is living his childhood dream drawing and painting what he has always been most passionate about: comics. He is a multidisciplinary artist based in Malaysia and was nominated at #8 in 10 Comic Book Creators To Watch in 2013 on Newsarama.com for his maiden project with Robert Napton, his career with Legendary Comics began with Trick 'r Treat: Monster Mash late 2015. This work relationship continued with the digital graphic novel prequel to the Netflix movie Spectral: Ghosts of War in 2016, and his biggest responsibility yet, Skull Island: The Birth of Kong in 2017. After a change of terrain with Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger, he is returned to Skull Island for Kingdom Kong. In his free time, (which is not a lot) you can see him updating his social media accounts with his slice of life comic as a work-from-home dad under the hashtag #DOAWFHD.