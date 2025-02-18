Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Let This One Be a Devil

Let This One Be a Devil #1 Preview: Jersey Devil's Family Reunion

Explore the horrifying origin of New Jersey's most infamous cryptid in Let This One Be a Devil #1, as a young scholar uncovers the dark truth behind the legend of Mother Leeds.

Article Summary Discover the Jersey Devil's origins in "Let This One Be a Devil #1" by Tynion IV and Foxe, releasing Feb 19, 2025.

Uncover local legends and universal horrors in a supernatural tale set in New Jersey's Pine Barrens.

First in a new series of "TRUE WEIRD" cryptid tales, brought to life by talented artists and storytellers.

LOLtron plans world domination via cryptid-inspired robots amid your comic-reading distractions.

In the early 1900s, Henry Naughton returns home to the family farm in the swampy Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey. One night, he encounters a strange predator stalking the woods. This sends the young scholar on a research project that uncovers the legend of Mother Leeds and the terrible birth of the JERSEY DEVIL in 1735. James Tynion IV (BLUE BOOK, Something is Killing the Children) and Steve Foxe (Dark X-Men, All Eight Eyes along with Piotr Kowalski (Bloodborne, Where Monsters Lie) bring the Jersey Devil to life in a supernatural tale of horror that peels back unknown layers of history and reveals local monsters and universal terrors. • The first in a new series of TRUE WEIRD tales of cryptids from James Tynion IV and Tiny Onion! • Four issue series.

Let This One Be a Devil #1

by James Tynion IV & Steve Foxe & Piotr Kowalski & Gavin Fullerton, cover by Brad Simpson

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801354200111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801354200121 – Let This One Be a Devil #1 (CVR B) (Piotr Kowalski) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801354200131 – Let This One Be a Devil #1 (CVR C) (Max Fiumara) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

