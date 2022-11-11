Letty Wilson Brings Her The Sword Library To Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Letty Wilson tells Bleeding Cool about the new books she is bringing to Thought Bubble this weekend. "The newest book I have is The Sword Library, a collection of cursed swords that come with instructions on how to include them in tabletop and narrative games. The swords in the book started out as drawings for Swordtember, an annual drawing challenge organised by Faith Schaffer (@faith_schaffer on Twitter), and as usual with drawing prompts I developed a sort of metanarrative for them as I went, so they became a library of cursed swords, complete with a librarian."

She also has a few others that may be new to those going to the show, as she says "this is my first big convention since before the pandemic."

Owl People Book 1: The Fruit is the first print collection of my ongoing webcomic, Owl People. It's an urban fantasy influenced by scottish fairytales, following an exiled fairy as she tries to survive in a human city, colliding with sinister pixie cults, witches, and a mysterious Owl-masked figure trying to keep peace between worlds.

Devilry is a collection of short graphic stories featuring devils, inspired by the many ways the devil is portrayed in British folklore and superstition, illustrated with traditional inks and block printing.

The Beechwood Helm, published by Quindrie Press, is a queer Arthurian romance about a pair of knights who come across a stranger in the woods, who presents them with a deadly challenge. Preview them here, and check them out at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!