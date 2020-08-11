Liar Liar Has *The* Trope Super Power Origin in Wonder Woman #670

Last month, Bleeding Cool looked at Wonder Woman #759 and spied who we thought might be Wonder Woman's big upcoming villain, Liar Liar, as Emma, who lived in the apartment that Wonder Woman was moving into. Days later, DC Comics were kind enough to confirm our speculation. But how will such a sweet girl without any obvious power base turn into… well… this?

Firstly, there is something casting illusions of controlling people's minds to see what they want to see… which is causing all sorts of trouble, especially when Wonder Woman gets captured by its thrall. Could whatever this is, do something to Emma?

But there is something even more notable about Emma's life story that suggests where this may be going. And its not just that she has the power to put together a flat-packed sofa from Ikea without ripping your hair out…

And she's generous with her Uber Eats too, but where might all this aggression and power be coming from.

Well, there are tropes that must be adhered to for superheroes and supervillains alike.

And losing your parents at a young age is key to that – usually for superheroes but it helps for supervillains as well. Now, all we have to do is discover how she does what she does, why she does what she does, and how she gets turned. Although seeing the destruction Wonder Woman metes out today, just who the supervillain is may not be as obvious.

WONDER WOMAN #760 (RES)

DC COMICS

JUN200463

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Mikel Janin (CA) David Marquez

Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to Man's World has seen her take on many devastating opponents – but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer… so when he shows up at Diana's doorstep seeking help, what's a warrior for the truth to do? In Shops: Aug 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99