Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: brian azzarello, Danijel Zezelj, DSTLRY, Lee Loughridge, life, stephanie phillips

Life #1 From Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips & Danijel Zezelj

Life #1 is a new flipbook comic by Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips, Danijel Zezelj and Lee Loughridge in Dstlry's August 2024 solicits.

Article Summary New flipbook comic 'Life #1' launches in Dstlry's August 2024 lineup.

A collaborative venture by Azzarrello, Phillips, Zezelj & Loughridge.

Explores immortal convicts' lives on a distant prison planet.

A heist and prison break story offers twisted interlocking narratives.

Life #1 is a new flipbook comic by Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips, Danijel Zezelj and Lee Loughridge, launching in Dstlry's August 2024 solicits and solicitations. There's a preview below, which you will also have to flip to read, but Bleeding Cool has done the flipping for you, to save your devices.

"In the future, a death penalty will be considered an act of kindness, as covert experiments have forced criminals with multiple life sentences to live all their time to full term. For the "Casanova Killer," that means living out the nearly 2,400 years of his 32 life sentences mining on a distant prison planet alongside some of humanity's most heinous offenders. Years pass… Decades turn to centuries, abandoned, the prisoners are shocked to see a ship approaching—filled with thieves hoping that their next big score is on the planet's long dead mine. They have no idea that the prisoners—are still alive. While the prisoners scheme to find a way off planet, the thieves plan the biggest score of their careers. Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different perspectives. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question: Who really wants to live forever?"

LIFE #1 (OF 6) CVR A DANIJEL ZEZELJ (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips (A) Danijel Zezelj, Lee Loughridge (CA) Danijel Zezelj

NEW 56 PAGE SERIES DEBUT. Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips writing together for the first time (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) and colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling narratives that collide in unexpected ways. In the future, a death penalty will be considered an act of kindness, as covert experiments have forced criminals with multiple life sentences to live all their time to full term. For the "Casanova Killer," that means living out the nearly 2,400 years of his 32 life sentences mining on a distant prison planet alongside some of humanity's most heinous offenders. Years pass… Decades turn to centuries, abandoned, the prisoners are shocked to see a ship approaching—filled with thieves hoping that their next big score is on the planet's long dead mine. They have no idea that the prisoners—are still alive. While the prisoners scheme to find a way off planet, the thieves plan the biggest score of their careers. Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different perspectives. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question: Who really wants to live forever? For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!