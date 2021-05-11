London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week

It has been over a year since I went to a comic book event. It would have been the Dragman signing by Stephen Appleby at Gosh Comics in London, and to be frank we were really pushing it at that stage. Well, on the other side of Oxford Street to Gosh, on Tuesday the 18th of May, The Cartoon Museum in London's Fitzrovia re-opens with an exhibition examining the cultural impact of V for Vendetta, from comic book to movie.

V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask running from the 18th of May to the 31st of October, will chart the rise from serialisation of the black-and-white comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd in Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine, to the DC Comics colour republication and conclusion, to the Warner Bros movie and global phenomenon as the protest symbol.

The exhibition will include thirty-six pages of original artwork from the comic by David Lloyd alongside rare loans from the art department of Warner Bros including the original mask worn by Hugo Weaving, as well as costume designs and storyboards never seen in the UK before.

The iconography and themes of V for Vendetta, and how they have spread from the page and screen into people's lives, will also be a major focus of Behind the Mask. The exhibition asks "anyone can be V, so where does the line between anarchism and protest sit for the individual? The exhibition explores the voices of protesters in the real world, all under the looming presence of the 21st century's most recognizable protest art – the mask of V."

There will be a press preview on Friday, and I'll be there at early doors. I wonder who else might be popping along? It will also be an opportunity to raise a glass to Alison…