London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week

Posted on
by

It has been over a year since I went to a comic book event. It would have been the Dragman signing by Stephen Appleby at Gosh Comics in London, and to be frank we were really pushing it at that stage. Well, on the other side of Oxford Street to Gosh, on Tuesday the 18th of May, The Cartoon Museum in London's Fitzrovia re-opens with an exhibition examining the cultural impact of V for Vendetta, from comic book to movie.

V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask running from the 18th of May to the 31st of October, will chart the rise from serialisation of the black-and-white comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd in Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine, to the DC Comics colour republication and conclusion, to the Warner Bros movie and global phenomenon as the protest symbol.

London Cartoon Museum Reopens With V For Vendetta Exhibition On Tuesday
London Cartoon Museum Reopens With V For Vendetta Exhibition On Tuesday

The exhibition will include thirty-six pages of original artwork from the comic by David Lloyd alongside rare loans from the art department of Warner Bros including the original mask worn by Hugo Weaving, as well as costume designs and storyboards never seen in the UK before.

The iconography and themes of V for Vendetta, and how they have spread from the page and screen into people's lives, will also be a major focus of Behind the Mask. The exhibition asks "anyone can be V, so where does the line between anarchism and protest sit for the individual? The exhibition explores the voices of protesters in the real world, all under the looming presence of the 21st century's most recognizable protest art – the mask of V."

London Cartoon Museum Reopens With V For Vendetta Exhibition On Tuesday
London Cartoon Museum Reopens With V For Vendetta Exhibition On Tuesday

There will be a press preview on Friday, and I'll be there at early doors. I wonder who else might be popping along? It will also be an opportunity to raise a glass to Alison

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.