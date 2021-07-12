Lonely City: Cliff Chiang Catwoman Series Set for DC Black Label

This October, Cliff Chiang will write, draw, color, and letter a new 4-issue Catwoman series for DC Black Label called Catwoman: Lonely City. The story takes place a decade after Batman, The Joker, Nightwing, and Jim Gordon were all killed and Catwoman sent to prison. Now she's our, Harvey Dent is the mayor, and hilarity, presumably, ensues. DC announced the series via press release Monday.

Personally, we think Chiang is putting the cart before the horse here. You're telling us that Batman, The Joker, Nightwing, and Jim Gordon are all killed, and it's just a thing that happened in the past to set up this story?! Each of those shocking character deaths of their own could easily support its own six-issue prestige mini-series. It's one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks that always work, for chrissakes! Some people!

On the bright side, DC does nail the hyperbole properly, pointing out that Catwoman: Lonely City is "poised to be the kind of next-level storytelling that will change the way that fans see Gotham City, its heroes, and its villains forever." Nothing will ever be the same again, folks.

Anyway, check out the solicit and a preview below. Catwoman: Lonely City #1 is set to hit stores on October 19th.

Catwoman: Lonely City #1 (of 4)

Story by CLIFF CHIANG

Main cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1-in-25 "ratio" variant cover by JOCK

On sale Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Ten years ago, the massacre known as Fools' Night claimed the lives of Batman, The Joker, Nightwing, and Commissioner Gordon…and sent Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, to prison. A decade later, Gotham has grown up—it's put away costumed heroism and villainy as childish things. The new Gotham is cleaner, safer…and a lot less free, under the watchful eye of Mayor Harvey Dent and his Batcops. It's into this new city that Selina Kyle returns, a changed woman…with her mind on that one last big score: the secrets hidden inside the Batcave! She doesn't need the money—she just needs to know…who is "Orpheus?"