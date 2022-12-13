Lord Of The Jungle Volume 2 #2 Preview: Last Millennial Nostalgia

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Lord of the Jungle Volume 2 #2! Old Man Tarzan grapples with Millennial Nostalgia in this preview of Lord of the Jungle Volume 2 #2, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite. Joining me on this preview is my partner in crime, Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's hope he doesn't try to take over the world this time and instead share his thoughts on the preview.

Oh no! It looks like LOLtron had a bit of a meltdown. Who knew robots could be so emotional? In all seriousness though, this isn't the outcome we were expecting. If you want to get a glimpse of what LOLtron was going to show us, you better check out the preview while you still can!

LORD OF THE JUNGLE VOLUME 2 #2

DYNAMITE

OCT220606

OCT220607 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR B PANOSIAN – $3.99

OCT220608 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR C BURNS – $3.99

OCT220609 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR D MORITAT – $3.99

OCT220610 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR E TORRE – $3.99

SEP228406 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR L FOC GALLEGO ORIGINAL – $3.99

SEP228407 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2 CVR M FOC HACK ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

When foreign raiders pillage his jungle home, Tarzan comes face-to-face with evil for the first time in his life. For the Lord of the Jungle, this is a catastrophic event, as they leave little but heartache, death, and destruction in their wake. As Tarzan deals with humanity and the world beyond his shores for the very first time, he finds it difficult to come to grips with his own unique origins. This series will set Tarzan off on a unique mission where a grievous wrong must be atoned for… no matter who comitted it.

In Shops: 12/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

