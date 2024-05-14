Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha, bctv daily dispatch, community, creature commandos, doctor who, frasier, interview with the vampire, pretty little liars: summer school, the boys, the lord of the rings: the rings of power, The Walking Dead

The Boys, Agatha, Doctor Who, TWD Universe & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Frasier, Community, IWTV, The Boys, Doctor Who, Creature Commandos, The Walking Dead Universe, Agatha & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Paramount+'s Frasier, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Max's Dune: Prophecy, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney's Agatha, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Max's Creature Commandos, "The Walking Dead" Universe, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Agatha, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Frasier, Community: The Movie, Interview with the Vampire, The Boys, Doctor Who, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Creature Commandos, "The Walking Dead" Universe, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 14, 2024:

Rob Van Dam Recounts Harrowing Yet Electrifying WWE Japan Trip

WWE Raw Preview: The Road to Saudi Arabia Continues

Pretty Little Liars: Chandler Kinney on Summer School Cast Bond & More

Frasier Season 2: Paramount+ Series Welcomes Amy Sedaris as Guest Star

Community: Joel McHale Has Read Movie Script, Budget In Place

Dune: Prophecy Casts Famed Indian Actress Tabu in Recurring Role

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases Season 2 Ep. 2 Promo Trailer

The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Karl Urban's One-Month Reminder Salute

Agatha: WandaVision Spinoff Might Have Its Best "Final" Title Yet

Doctor Who Episode 3 "BOOM" Images; RTD's Ominous Character Tease

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser Debuts Tuesday

Creature Commandos Preview Set for Annecy in June; New Logo Look

The Walking Dead: TOWL, Daryl Dixon & Dead City Find New UK Home

Interview with the Vampire S02E02 Images: Théâtre des Vampires & More

Doctor Who: How The Last Time Lord & Timeless Child Add New Layers

Good Omens 3, X-Men '97/Deadpool, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!