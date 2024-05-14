Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Taking The X-Men Out Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2024

Tom Brevoort, taking the X-Men out of Krakoa, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday with new endings and new beginnings.

Tom Brevoort, taking the X-Men out of Krakoa, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Taking The X-Men Out Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2024

Tom Brevoort taking the X-Men out of Krakoa in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. Tom Brevoort Told To Move X-Men Away From Krakoa Over Studio Concerns
  2. Jonathan Hickman's Namor, Franklin, Sam & Bobby Plans We Never Got
  3. Marvel Transformers & GI Joe Get Compendium Collections From Skybound
  4. Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack
  5. Marvel Announces A New Dazzler X-Men Solo Series From The Ashes
  6. Cyclops & Jean Grey's Long Distance Marriage in X-Men: From The Ashes
  7. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  8. The First Poster For Nightbitch Has Been Released
  9. Carol Ferris' Superhero Las Vegas Wedding In Green Lantern (Spoilers)
  10. K.K.Slider Arrives at LEGO with New Animal Crossing Plaza Set 

LITG one year ago, Community blackface

Ken Jeong as Ben Chang in Community (Image: Sony Pictures TV)
Ken Jeong as Ben Chang in Community (Image: Sony Pictures TV)
  1. Community: YNB "Sad" S02E14 "Advanced Dungeons" & Dragons Was Pulled
  2. Kickstarter Approves, Then Removes, Comic Stolen With A.I.
  3. Avengers #1 Preview: Number One Issue Relaunch
  4. Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
  5. Ten Years On, No One Cares About a Muslim Batman Unless He's Pregnant
  6. The Continental: Albert Hughes on What "John Wick" Fans Can Expect
  7. That Community Blackface Problem in The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2023 
  8. Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Fans Unleash #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign
  9. Jon Stewart Learned More About CNN Than Donald Trump From Infomercial 
  10. Titans #1 Preview: The Titans Step Up 
  11. The Golden Age Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, at Auction
  12. Leslie Charteris and the Many Artists of Avon's The Saint, at Auction
  13. First Appearance Of The Gunner & Sarge in All-American Men of War #67
  14. Elizabeth Agyemang Sells How to Be a Heroine Graphic Novel to Penguin
  15. "Ghosts" Book To Be Published Alongside The End Of The Sitcom

LITG two years ago, The Retirement Game

Lake Como Comic Art Festival
Marvel EIC CB Cebulski wondering where I got all those early Marvel previews from
  1. D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
  2. Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War
  3. Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview
  4. Stranger Things 4: Netflix Releases New Poster & Preview Images
  5. Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
  6. Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
  7. Batman #125 Preview: An Early Look at Chip Zdarsky's First Issue
  8. Kickstopped: 35 Late Crowdfunded Kickstarter Comic Books
  9. Legends of Tomorrow: Article Claims CW Wanted Return, Studios Didn't
  10. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman and Superman Comic Page Punchers
  11. The End of the Scarlet Avenger in Zip Comics #17, Up for Auction
  12. Siegel and Shuster's Radio Squad in More Fun Comics #45, at Auction
  13. An Early Look at Silk Hills, Out in June from Oni Press
  14. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 to Offer Wolverine Digital Download
  15. An Early Look at Orcs in Space #10 from Oni Press
  16. Berger Books Announces Salamandre by I.N.J. Culbard for November
  17. Sleeper Symbiote Gets New Host in Venom #11 in August
  18. Dark Horse Announces Library Edition of Tales from Harrow County
  19. Neil Gaiman Headlines Amazing Fantasy #1000 at Marvel in August
  20. Human Target Gets Prequel One-Shot from DC Black Label in August
  21. Mr. Justice vs a Zombie Army in MLJ's Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
  22. Trina Robbins, Derek Charm Bring Patsy Walker to Marvel Unlimited
  23. Early Marvel Previews For Moon Knight, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Carter
  24. Nick Spencer & Kelly Thompson Get Marvel Omnibuses In 2023
  25. ABLAZE Announces August Comics and Graphic Novels
  26. Skottie Young Explains His Stupid Fresh Mess in Image Comics Anthology
  27. Five Publishers Bid on Mille Of The Manor Middle-Grade Graphic Novel
  28. The Very First Look Inside Michael Rosen's First Graphic Novel
  29. Punisher's First Kill Earlier Than Thought – Gossip/Preview
  30. When Billy Tucci Saw New Ways For Diamond To Make Money For Him
  31. Rachael Stott's Official BBC Poster For Next Week's Inside Number 9
  32. James Tynion IV & Michael Dialynas Return To Wynd: Throne In the Sky
  33. Doctor Who: The Regeneration Game in the Daily LITG 13th May 2022

LITG three years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

Target No Longer Trading In Cards - The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021
LITG: Photo by Joshua Nelson.

  1. Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
  2. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
  3. Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
  4. Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
  5. Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June
  6. Ellen DeGeneres Ending Talk Show; Addresses "The Culture Today"
  7. eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
  8. Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
  9. J Scott Campbell Invites All To "Fix" His Covers as eBay Explodes
  10. Prodigal Son Preview Promises Series Finale Viewers Never Saw Coming
  11. J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
  12. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  13. Bunn's Basilisk #1 Joins Boom's 50K Club – Who's Next?
  14. Is Attack Peter The New Must-Have From Comics Vault Live?
  15. eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
  16. J Scott Campbell Invites All To "Fix" His Covers as eBay Explodes
  17. Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
  18. Infinite Destinies Annuals Lead Into Infinity Score in August
  19. "Superman Smashes The Klan" Is Free This Month On The DC Book Club
  20. Venom, BRZRKR and Invincible Top Advance Reorders By Comic Shops
  21. W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled Yet Again, For June
  22. Clownhunter Vs Punchline From DC Comics in August
  23. Target No Longer Trading In Cards – The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021

LITG four years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

  1. Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
  2. Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
  3. The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
  4. Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System
  5. More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?
  6. BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
  7. Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway
  8. Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
  9. The Sandman Audio Adapt: James McAvoy as Morpheus, All-Star Cast
  10. Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?
  11. When Your Movie is Canned After 4 Years Work, Write a Song About It

LITG five years ago –  the big Batman change that never was

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

  1. DC Comics and Warners to Change Batman 'For a Generation or More' – Tom King
  2. Netflix Vs Marvel Over What If?
  3. Kevin Smith's 17-Year-Delayed Daredevil Comic is Still in the Works…
  4. We're Not Sure How We Feel About the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Teaser
  5. Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces
  • Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, comics creator
  • David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator
  • Dave Taylor, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works
  • Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2
  • Karalyn Johnson, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.
  • Josh Baker, comics historian
  • Jeffrey Allan Boman, comics journalist
  • Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

