Taking The X-Men Out Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2024

Tom Brevoort, taking the X-Men out of Krakoa, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday with new endings and new beginnings.

Tom Brevoort, taking the X-Men out of Krakoa, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Tom Brevoort taking the X-Men out of Krakoa in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Community blackface

LITG two years ago, The Retirement Game

LITG three years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

LITG five years ago – the big Batman change that never was

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces

owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces Jonathan Christopher Matthewson , comics creator

, comics creator David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator

autobiographical comic creator Dave Taylor , artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works

, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2

of Comics Z2 Karalyn Johnson , illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.

, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry. Josh Baker, comics historian

comics historian Jeffrey Allan Boman , comics journalist

, comics journalist Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

