Lord of the Jungle Volume 2 #4 Preview: Tarzan, Criminal? Tarzan is under arrest in this preview of Lord of the Jungle Volume 2 #4, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

LORD OF THE JUNGLE VOLUME 2 #4

DYNAMITE

DEC220685

DEC220686 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR B PANOSIAN – $3.99

DEC220687 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR C BURNS – $3.99

DEC220688 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR D MORITAT – $3.99

DEC220689 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR E TORRE – $3.99

DEC228884 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR J FOC GALLEGO ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

When foreign raiders pillage his jungle home, Tarzan comes face-to-face with evil for the first time in his life. For the Lord of the Jungle, this is a catastrophic event, as they leave little but heartache, death and destruction in their wake. As Tarzan deals with humanity and the world beyond his shores for the very first time, he finds it difficult to come to grips with his own unique origins. This series of events will set Tarzan off on a unique mission where a grievous wrong must be atoned for…no matter who committed it. Writer Dan Jurgens, artist Benito Gallego and a host of incredible cover artists will push Tarzan through an adventure like he's never seen before!

In Shops: 3/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

