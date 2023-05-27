Love Murder Basketball in TokyoPop August 2023 Solicits Love Murder Basketball is a new manga by Kurutta Hito and Tsunderuuu from TokyoPop as part of their August 2023 solicits,

Love Murder Basketball is a new manga by Kurutta Hito and Tsunderuuu from TokyoPop as part of their August 2023 solicits, though actually out in October. They also have Ordinary Tempest Vol 1 by Marcus Kwabena, John Lawrence and Chris Krady, Black Cat & Vampire Vol 1 by Nikki Taino, and Sating The Wolf Vol 1 by Troy Arukuno.

As the son of one of the most infamous Yakuza bosses in Japan, Shoto Tanaka's life has been anything but average. Then he meets the most popular athlete in Japan, Goro Nakamura. Goro is used to putting on a show for the public, and since he comes from a family of wealth and notoriety, he's frequently in the limelight; Shoto, like many others, is captivated by his icy charisma.What Shoto isn't aware of is that Goro is also the infamous "Animosity Serial Killer" of Japan. In what ways will Goro and Shoto's profound devotion to one another and their various ideologies impact their complex relationship and those around them?

Humanity has discovered that it is not alone in this world. What was once believed to be the key to understanding the secrets of the universe soon becomes the catalyst for a war towards its extinction. Piloting a towering Bio-Mechanical Symbiote known as an Intrepid, Fiora arrives on the frontlines. Hoping to turn the tides and extinguish this everlasting blight on humanity, Fiora soon learns that a war is being waged within her as well.

Blanc College is a prestigious all-boys boarding school where the sons of well-respected families from all over the world study and learn to be independent. Yuki, a first-year attending Blanc College on a scholarship, is the perfect student: at the top of his class, quiet and polite. He's a bit of a loner, keeping others at arm's length – except Jean, the devastatingly charming Head Boy, who seems entirely immune to Yuki's aloof attitude. Their school days are peaceful until, one day, a student gets attacked, and ends up with a wound on his neck that looks suspiciously like a vampire bite! Yuki doesn't have time for this nonsense. And besides, vampires aren't even real… right?

Banished from his pack for being an omega, wolf Noah stumbled across a herbivore village on his lonely travels. There he met a meddlesome rabbit, Henri. Sensing that Noah needed help-and family-Henri refused to accept no for an answer and immediately invited him to join the family business. When Henri finds out Noah is a wolf, everything changes. But more importantly, Henri is an alpha…

Miroku lets loose during an overseas photoshoot. Will he and Fumi finally be able to…?! Things are going well for the ossan idol group MiYoShi. But a new job offer happens to involve them working as hosts! Former host Shiju should have the home advantage, but things are thrown into chaos when the men realize their customers… are crossdressing men! There's also a tantalizing photoshoot in the southern islands, overseas! Will the ossans' hearts burn passionately in the romantic mood?

In a run-down city beset with poverty and gangs, survival is a daily struggle for Yuki and his best friend Tetsu. In a desperate attempt to pay for Yuki's brother's hospitalization, the two of them get caught trying to break into a yakuza vault. But the gang's young boss, Kazutaka Hyoudo, takes an interest in Yuki and they strike a deal: Hyoudo is willing to take care of the hospital bills-for a price. A weekly visit to the Seidoukai office doesn't seem like much to pay, but the boys' connection to the criminal group has already begun to draw the wrong kind of attention. When a shady, malicious figure from Yuki's past reappears in his life, painful secrets are revealed and hard decisions must be made. Can Tetsu overcome the shock of learning about Yuki's dark past to express his deep and unwavering love for his friend?

When it comes to idol group Cham Jam, Eripiyo is the oldest – and perhaps only – fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even if she knows she might never be noticed for it!

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King? Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their inseparable friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings, and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this new manga-inspired adaptation!

