Lube Up and Release the Kraken in Canto III Lionhearted #2 [Preview]

Canto III Lionhearted #2 is in stores on Wednesday from IDW, but in this preview, something seems fishy. To continue the quest, the group must be swallowed by a Kraken and get pooped out its butthole, but there's one problem: the lake the Kraken resides in has been turned to class. That means, of course, to continue, there's only one thing to do: lube up and release the kraken!
CANTO III LIONHEARTED #2 (OF 6) CVR A ZUCKER
IDW PUBLISHING
JUN210463
(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker
Fan-favorite CANTO continues! The clockwork knight and his old friend, the warrior Aulaura, are in search of allies in their coming war against the Shrouded Man. Possibly the greatest allies they could hope for are Canto's former slavers, but before they can attempt to build bridges and combine their efforts, they must be found! And the only one who knows where they may be is on the other side of a Kraken!
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210463 CANTO III LIONHEARTED #2 (OF 6) CVR A ZUCKER, by (W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
