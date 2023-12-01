Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: brazil, ccxp, Destiny, mystique, São Paulo

Luciano Vecchio's Mystique And Destiny "Be Gay, Do Crime" At CCXP

Luciano Vecchio's Mystique And Destiny, "Be Gay, Do Crime" print on sale at CCXP this weekend, if hou can find him.

There are plenty of X-Men comic book creators at the Brazilian comic book convention kicking off this weekend in São Paulo, CCXP. Luciano Vecchio is one of many. And he has a special print he is selling and signing, reflecting his work on Immortal X-Men. And, in the light of the news in last week's X-Men Blue: Origins, may be worthy of added attention. Looks like our man on the ground got his copy signed.

Mystique was created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum for Ms. Marvel #16 in 1978, and Destiny was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne for Marvel X-Men comics in 1981 as part of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants and the Days Of Future Past storyline, but their role has significantly widened since. Intended to be a couple at a time when this could hardly be alluded to, it would only be in the nineties, and after Destiny's death, that this would be confirmed. With the shapeshifting Mystique revealed as the mother of Nightcrawler, Chris Claremont intended for her to be Nightcrawler's father and Destiny his mother, but it was not to be.

Well, this week, it was to be, in X-Men Blue: Origins by Si Spurrier, Wilton Santos and Marcus To, which made it a perfect time for Argentinian artist Luciano Vecchio – who has a little Immortal X-Men under his belt – to release this print, at CCXP. As Destiny and Mystique's star has rather risen right now. Even though they are separated by time, space and dimension in the comic books, their reunion is probably just an issue or two away right now… with the Immortal X-Men finale out the week after Christmas.

IMMORTAL X-MEN #18

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230682

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

FOREVER CHANGES! Being immortal means nothing when you've run out of time. There's no future. There's no past. There's no way out. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $3.99

