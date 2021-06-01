Luke Cage Behind Bars in Heroes Reborn American Knights #1 [Preview]

Luke Cage is back behind bars in this preview of Heroes Reborn American Knights #1, the latest extraneous one-shot tie-in to Marvel's current super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn. This one seems to cover the heroes that were once part of the Marvel Knights label, except different, because of the crossover. If that's not enough to get you to shell out five bucks for this thing, then what kind of true believer are you, anyway? Check out the preview below.