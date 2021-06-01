Luke Cage Behind Bars in Heroes Reborn American Knights #1 [Preview]

Luke Cage is back behind bars in this preview of Heroes Reborn American Knights #1, the latest extraneous one-shot tie-in to Marvel's current super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn. This one seems to cover the heroes that were once part of the Marvel Knights label, except different, because of the crossover. If that's not enough to get you to shell out five bucks for this thing, then what kind of true believer are you, anyway? Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210717
APR210718 – HEROES REBORN AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1 SHALVEY VAR – $4.99
(W) Paul Grist (A) Chris Allen (CA) Chris Sprouse
An epic, oversize slugfest between the Squadron Supreme and an otherworldly group of Avengers for the final fate of the whacked-out world of HEROES REBORN.
56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR210717 HEROES REBORN AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1, by (W) Paul Grist (A) Chris Allen (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
