Machine Man CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

If you ask me, Machine Man is one of the underrated Marvel characters and one of the best debut issues for the company. Jack Kirby handled it all here and created a character that I always feel needs to have his due. He has a skateboard in his feet! So awesome. Anyway, the first issue is not rare by any stretch but still fetches some good money, especially a copy like this CGC 9.8, taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. One day, Machine Man will be in an MCU property, and this will skyrocket. I can dream. As of this writing, however, you could get this copy for $200. Check it out below.

Put Machine Man In The MCU, You Cowards

"Cover pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Frank Giacoia. Script and pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Mike Royer; While busy saving the life of a hiker in danger, he is unaware that Dr. Broadhurst is receiving a government agent who is informing him that Colonel Kragg has been assigned to terminate the last surviving X-51 unit; he then walks deeper into the forest where he comes across Peter Spaulding, whose van is struck behind a fallen tree; After MM moves the tree out of the way, Peter offers Machine Man a lift; They make small talk in the van until Machine Man learns that Peter is a psychiatrist and becomes uncomfortable and exits the van in traffic; Using a skateboard built into his feet, Machine Man attracts the notice of the police, who in turn alert the troops of Col. Kragg. Mr. Machine renamed Machine Man."

Honestly, all kidding aside, this is one of the gems people don't talk about from that era of Marvel, and a 9.8 for this usually commands a higher price. Go here and get a bit more info and place a bid. While there, take a look at all of the other books taking bids today.