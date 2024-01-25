Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, dick tracy, mad cave, Solicits

Mad Cave's April 2024 Solicits From Dick Tracy To Love Stories

Mad Cave Studios is launching its new Dick Tracy comic, Love Me: A Romance Story and Where The Blood Had Dried in its April 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Mad Cave unveils April 2024 line-up featuring a new Dick Tracy series and Love Me: A Romance Story.

Iconic detective Dick Tracy returns in a fresh, noir-infused story by Alex Segura and Michael Moreci.

Love Me: A Romance Story introduces a futuristic NYC romance entwined with mafia drama.

When The Blood Has Dried offers a tale of adventure, legacy, and redemption in a small town.

Mad Cave Studios is launching its new Dick Tracy comic on their April 2024 solicits from Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Chantelle Aimee Osman and Geraldo Borges, but it's not the only launch for them that month. They also have Love Me: A Romance Story by Francesca Perillo and Stefano Cardoselli and Where The Blood Had Dried #1 by Gary Moloney and Daniel Romero.

DICK TRACY #1 (ONGOING)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA, MICHAEL MORECI, & CHANTELLE AIMÉE OSMAN

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL



A new era for the iconic detective starts here, from bestselling and acclaimed authors Alex Segura and Michael Moreci, as an all-new, noir-infused chapter in the Dick Tracy legacy kicks off with superstar artist Geraldo Borges. In the aftermath of World War II, the country stands frozen — waiting for the next shoe to drop. In The City, a brutal murder draws the attention of rising star detective Dick Tracy, who soon discovers the bloodshed is just the beginning of a complicated web that threatens to ensnare everything he cares about.

Blending the classic elements of the Dick Tracy world (including his iconic villains, supporting cast, and unforgettable watch radio) with a hardboiled and realistic take, DICK TRACY #1 kicks off a fresh and modern take on the iconic detective that remains true to his rich history. RELEASE DATE APRIL 24, 2024 FOC DATE: MARCH 24, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

LOVE ME: A ROMANCE STORY #1 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: FRANCESCA PERILLO

ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COLORIST: LORENZO SCARAMELLA

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

New York City, sometime in the far future, where robots like JoJo have taken over the tasks humans no longer want to perform…like driving a taxi. JoJo is pretty happy with his lot in life but feels as though something is missing…then he meets Gilda and it's love at first sight. But the course of true love is a bumpy one and JoJo is going to find that out firsthand when he discovers that Gilda is entangled with the mafia that runs his beloved city, and they're very much against this potential union for their own reasons. Watch out, JoJo! RELEASE DATE APRIL 17, 2024 FOC DATE: MARCH 17, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #12 (OF 12)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

LETTERER: RUS WOOTON

THERE'S NO COMFORT IN THE TRUTH… As Nick flees that brutality of the forest, the villagers have grown even more enraged and follow Nick to the hospital. There, Nick will discover the truth he's been running from for so long. Will the Killer's identity be revealed? And will the villagers finally be rid of this hell that fallen upon them? Find out in the final issue of A Legacy of Violence! RELEASE DATE APRIL 10, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $3.99 MATURE

CHARRED REMAINS #5 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: ANTHONY CLEVELAND

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

WHO CONTROLS THE BURN? At the ruins of Uncle Robby's shop, Amy is arrested and Vic is led back underground. Separately, they finally uncover who tends the flame of the Fire Man. The two are presented with the choice: join…or burn. RELEASE DATE APRIL 24, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED #1 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: GARY MOLONEY

ARTIST: DANIEL ROMERO

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY



WHEN THE PAST REFUSES TO STAY BURIED, GRAB YOUR SWORD AND TRY AGAIN! Years ago, a stranger came to Carraig an Bhun, a little town on the edge of the Southern Territories. The locals eventually came to see this "blow-in," Meabh of Cklonia, as one of their own. Now, Meabh has taken over as proprietor of The Lough Inn, finding a semblance of peace after a lifetime of adventuring…however, the proposed opening of a branch of the Adventurers' Guild risks dragging her past into the present. What would the townsfolk do if they discovered their beloved barkeep was once part of a ruthless band of rogue sell-swords masquerading as noble heroes? It's a tragic tale of loss and redemption that asks what's left behind long after the bodies are buried and When the Blood Has Dried. RELEASE DATE APRIL 3, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

SKEETERS — TRADE PAPERBACK

AUTHORS: BOB FRANTZ & KEVIN CUFFE

ARTIST: KELLY WILLIAMS

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

SMALL TOWN, BIG BUG PROBLEM!Small town hijinks ensue as extraterrestrial mosquitos descend on a sleepy beach town. When giant mosquito-like alien creatures invade a rural seaside community, a frustrated sheriff and two oddball exterminators end up being the town's only hope for survival. A comedic and gruesome story for fans of Slither, Arachnophobia, and other classic creature-features! RELEASE DATE MAY 1, 2024 PAGES: 112 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN+

NOTTINGHAM #11 (OF 15)

AUTHOR: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

COLORIST: LUCA ROMANO

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

THE FINAL CRUSADE! Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, returns home to find a city he barely recognizes. With the Merry Men in charge and Robin and the King closing in, blood, panic, and treachery

flow in equal measure. The thrilling final arc

begins with a changing of the guard!

Catch up on Nottingham's bloody history in

two trade paperbacks, collecting issues #1-10.

Available now! RELEASE DATE APRIL 10, 2024 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

KING ARTHUR & THE KNIGHTS OF JUSTICE VOL. 1— ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR: JOE CORALLO

ARTIST: GAIA CARDINALI

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN



A new take on the classic 90s animated hit – King Arthur & The Knights of Justice! High school quarterback Arthur King and his team have just won the big game… but a portal to another realm transports them to Camelot, where the real King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table have been imprisoned by Merlin's evil protege, Morgana. Arthur and his teammates must take up the mantle of the Knights to overthrow Morgana and rescue the true King. Will these modern football players be able to become true Knights of the Round Table and save Camelot from ruin? ONE TEAM, ONE DESTINY! RELEASE DATE APRIL 24, 2024 FOC DATE: MARCH 24, 2024 PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

Scoop VOL. 1 — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR: RICHARD ASHLEY HAMILTON

ARTIST: JOSEPH COOPER

COLORIST: SIMON ROBINS

LETTERER: DAVE LANPHEAR

COVER ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

Sophie Cooper was just an average, Cuban-American high school freshman, until her dad got accused of a crime he didn't commit. To prove his innocence, Sophie now interns at Miami's worst TV news station, where she studies investigative journalism — and accidentally uncovers a vast supernatural conspiracy connected to her dad's case. UFOs, Miccosukee ghost tribes, Chupacabras, alligator men, and time travel are real and can clear the Cooper name…if Sophie lives long enough to report about it! WHEN THE NEWS BREAKS, SHE FIXES IT. RELEASE DATE MAY 1, 2024 FOC DATE: MARCH 31, 2024 PAGES: 112 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

